Boy, 15, locked up after stabbing girl, 13, with sword and leaving her to die by side of motorway

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, was sentenced to 11 years' detention and handed an indefinite restraining order after being found guilty of attempted murder. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a teenage girl with a sword in a 'horrific and unimaginable attack' during a camping trip has been detained for 11 years.

The teenager left the "innocent and helpless young girl", who was 13 years old at the time, with life-threatening injuries after the "brutal" attack in November last year, police said.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, was sentenced to 11 years' detention and handed an indefinite restraining order on Thursday after being found guilty of attempted murder by a jury in March.

Humberside Police said the teenage victim, who is now 14, appeared at the side of the A63 near the Humber Bridge in Hessle, East Yorkshire, on November 1 last year with multiple injuries and asking for help from motorists.

The girl had severe injuries to her neck, abdomen, chest and back, and was in hospital for three weeks, they said.

In court, she said she was left with scars and suffering panic attacks following "the worst day of my life".

The victim appeared at the side of the A63 near the Humber Bridge asking for help from motorists. Picture: Getty

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers, who led the investigation, said the teenagers were part of a group who had arranged to go camping but there was an argument.

Mr Vickers said: "Feeling unwelcome, the teenage girl became uncomfortable and decided that she was going to leave when one of the boys offered to walk her through the wooded area.

"Her attacker then pursued the pair, insisting that he would walk with her, and the other teenager returned to the camp site.

"What the girl didn't know was that he intended to stab her.

"As the pair started walking, the girl saw the 15-year-old pull a knife from the waistband of his trousers after pretending to go to the toilet and she attempted to flee to safety.

"The boy then pushed her to the floor before proceeding to repeatedly stab her."

Officers recovered a katana sword from one of the tents near where the girl was found. Picture: Alamy

The senior detective said his officers recovered a katana sword from one of the tents near where the girl was found.

Mr Vickers said one of the girls had taken the sword from a relative's knife collection and this was passed around the camping group before the teenage boy used it in the attack.

The court also heard claims the boy was offered £20 by one of the friends to attack the girl following an argument.

'Horrific and unimaginable'

After the sentencing hearing, Mr Vickers said: "This was a camping trip which should have been an enjoyable experience for everyone involved and the events that unfolded that night, leaving a young girl in a life-threatening condition, should have never happened.

"The boy went on that camping trip with one intention and that was to attempt to kill an innocent and helpless young girl, and because of him she is lucky to be alive following what I can only describe as a horrific and unimaginable attack.

"Five months on, she continues to recover not only from her physical injuries but with the mental scars from that night, and I would like to commend her determination and courage in supporting detectives throughout the course of the investigation and court proceedings.

"Whilst the boy is now being punished for his unforgivable actions, there are no winners in this situation, with both teenagers' lives now having changed forever.

"Carrying any form of knife, whether you intend to use it or not, is never okay and not something we as a police force will ever accept as we continue to do everything we can to tackle knife crime across our force area."

The defendant denied attempted murder but pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article. Picture: Alamy

The defendant denied attempted murder but pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Humberside Police said three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, and a 14-year-old girl were subsequently released without charge in connection with the attack.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named due to her age, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and appeared at Hull Youth Court in February.

She was sentenced to a nine-month youth referral order and ordered to pay a £111 fine, the force said.