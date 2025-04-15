Horror moment rapist lurks as he prepares to kick down door of neighbour, 61, in 'disgraceful' attack

By Rebecca Brady.

This is the moment a man prepared to kick his 61-year-old neighbour's door down and rape her - as he is jailed for ten years.

Bradley Shand kicked and smashed his victim’s door down before assaulting and raping her in her own home in Edinburgh January 2023.

He has been jailed for ten years after a trial at the High Court in the Scottish capital.

The jury heard the woman was home alone and watching television at her property near Murrayfield when she heard a banging sound.

She found Shand forcing his way through her door.

He took her phone to stop her from calling the police before assaulting and raping her, leaving the woman in her 60s injured and bleeding.

Shand’s clothing and DNA were discovered at the scene.

At trial, the victim described being thrown around like a rag doll. Prosecutors said she remains "very fearful" of the 23-year-old.

Following the first attack, Shand tried to rob a couple of their car keys and car, banging on their door and smashing a window while shouting and swearing at them.

The rapist fled but a police officer found him nearby shortly afterwards with blood on his hand and wrist.

During sentencing, Judge Lord Summers called Shand’s conduct ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and said the rape was an ‘egregious offence’.

“It’s difficult to imagine what she would have gone through,” Lord Summers said.

“It is clear to me your conduct has had a devastating effect on her emotional wellbeing.

“You say you’d been drinking and don’t remember the event. That may be true but it makes absolutely no difference to your guilt.”

As well as Shand's ten-year sentence, he has also been given a further two years on licence after release. The 23-year-old has been added to the sex offenders register and has been handed a non-harassment order, banning him from approaching or contacting his victim for 15 years.

Shand did not react as he stood to hear this sentence. He smiled at his mother as he was led from the dock in handcuffs.