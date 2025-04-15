Horror moment rapist lurks as he prepares to kick down door of neighbour, 61, in 'disgraceful' attack

15 April 2025, 13:29 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 13:31

Moment rapist waits outside neighbour's home before kicking door in

By Rebecca Brady.

This is the moment a man prepared to kick his 61-year-old neighbour's door down and rape her - as he is jailed for ten years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bradley Shand kicked and smashed his victim’s door down before assaulting and raping her in her own home in Edinburgh January 2023.

He has been jailed for ten years after a trial at the High Court in the Scottish capital.

The jury heard the woman was home alone and watching television at her property near Murrayfield when she heard a banging sound.

She found Shand forcing his way through her door.

He took her phone to stop her from calling the police before assaulting and raping her, leaving the woman in her 60s injured and bleeding.

Shand’s clothing and DNA were discovered at the scene.

Read more: Rape is all but decriminalised – but a radical new platform could change everything

Read more: Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

Edinburgh High Court
Edinburgh High Court. Picture: Alamy

At trial, the victim described being thrown around like a rag doll. Prosecutors said she remains "very fearful" of the 23-year-old.

Following the first attack, Shand tried to rob a couple of their car keys and car, banging on their door and smashing a window while shouting and swearing at them.

The rapist fled but a police officer found him nearby shortly afterwards with blood on his hand and wrist.

During sentencing, Judge Lord Summers called Shand’s conduct ‘absolutely disgraceful’ and said the rape was an ‘egregious offence’.

“It’s difficult to imagine what she would have gone through,” Lord Summers said.

“It is clear to me your conduct has had a devastating effect on her emotional wellbeing.

“You say you’d been drinking and don’t remember the event. That may be true but it makes absolutely no difference to your guilt.”

As well as Shand's ten-year sentence, he has also been given a further two years on licence after release. The 23-year-old has been added to the sex offenders register and has been handed a non-harassment order, banning him from approaching or contacting his victim for 15 years.

Shand did not react as he stood to hear this sentence. He smiled at his mother as he was led from the dock in handcuffs.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jazwell Brown

Man admits murdering two women and trying to kill two others in Milton Keynes stabbing on Christmas Day
The scene on John Street in Worksop, after a man has been found dead among the debris of a terraced Nottinghamshire house that was destroyed

Man arrested for murder after house explosion kills 53-year-old in Nottinghamshire

Abedi

'Put Manchester Arena terrorist in total isolation' for seriously injuring prison guards, ex-governor urges
Travellers descended on 'Britain's Beverly Hills'

Pensioner beaten up and 'left for dead' as '50 travellers' flock to 'Britain's Beverly Hills'
Grandmother Wendy Jones was killed by a ceiling collapse at Pontins in 2019. Credit: Family handout

Pontins owner charged over death of grandmother after ceiling collapse that injured 18

Police crime scene tape UK

Horror as crossbow seized after mass brawl in Salford, with children among seven arrested after 'gun spotted'

More UK News

See more More UK News

Coking coal is unloaded at Immingham Port in North Lincolnshire, destined for British Steel at Scunthorpe

Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

Oliver Holroyd, 29, was due to marry his fiancée Paige Whiteley next month

Fiancée pays heartbreaking tribute to father-of-one who died falling off bar stool on Benidorm stag do
The site of the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, Enfield

London's Sycamore Gap? Locals demand answers after 400-year-old oak tree mysteriously felled in London park
.

Bin strikes could spread to rest of UK, union chief warns - as she claims Labour 'doesn't understand basics' of row
The ladies pocket watch is set to fetch £50,000

Titanic victim's pocket watch set to sell for £50,000 at auction

The boy was on holiday with his family in Planos, Greece

British toddler, 3, drowns in pool at Greece holiday villa 'after wandering off’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News