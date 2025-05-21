Watch shocking moment brazen Greggs thief fills bag with drinks before being tackled by undercover officer

Police swoop in to grab shoplifter in Greggs

By Ella Bennett

Police body cam footage shows the moment a brazen thief is tackled by an undercover Met Police officer in a crackdown on shoplifting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers in Haringey secured an order to ban Patrick Verry, 33, from every Greggs store in England and Wales after he targeted a store seven times.

Video footage shows Verry filling a plastic shopping bag with drinks from the self-serve fridge in Greggs, before walking out without paying.

The moment he steps outside he is tackled to the floor by a plain clothed officer. Verry can be heard saying: "I apologise bruv, sorry."

Verry, of no fixed address, was caught in the act by officers at the store in Wood Green High Road on Thursday, 15 May.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from the same store at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 16 May.

Read more: The £300m cyber attack: M&S warns of huge hit to profits after hack halted orders on website and caused empty shelves

Read more: Criminals finishing sentences in the community won't be recalled to prison under major shake-up

Patrick Verry, 33, of no fixed address, was caught in the act by officers at the store in Wood Green High. Picture: Met Police

Officers are working with business owners to target the most prolific offenders who cause fear to retail workers and have a negative impact on communities.

In a separate investigation, local officers worked with retailers in Greenwich to identify and arrest Winston Wright, 44, who stole more than £2,500 worth of goods from stores in the area over four months, banning him from every Sainsbury’s, Boots and Co-op in England and Wales.

Wright, of Lewisham, pleaded guilty to eight counts of shoplifting and one count of commercial burglary at Croydon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

As well as being given a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering any Sainsbury’s, Boots and Co-op in England and Wales for three years, he’s also been banned from entering the Royal Borough of Greenwich for three years, jailed for three months and fined £200.

Police work to grab serial shoplifters in new footage

During the course of the investigation officers gathered CCTV from various stores which helped identify Wright as the offender. As a result he was stopped in Deptford High Street on Thursday, 20 March by a PCSO who recognised him.

Chief Inspector Rav Pathania, the Met’s lead for tackling retail crime, said: “The Met is focused on tackling the most prolific shoplifters like Wright and Verry. They cause fear to retail workers and their offending has a negative impact on communities.

"We continue to work with local business owners to investigate reports of shoplifting, understand concerns and use different tactics to crackdown, including targeted operations and regular patrols."