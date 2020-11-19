Detectives release CCTV in hunt for man following brutal unprovoked attack on pensioner

19 November 2020, 07:06

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Detectives are hunting a man following a 'brutal unprovoked attack' on a pensioner at a north London launderette.

Scotland Yard have released the footage as officers hunt for the man who assaulted the 78-year-old victim at a launderette on Mordaunt Road, in Brent.

A Met Police spokesperson said the sudden assault took place after the man violently pushed open the door of the launderette and marched over to the 78-year-old male victim, ripping his t-shirt then pushing him against one of the machines.

The pensioner victim fell hard on the floor causing four broken ribs before the suspect turned to flee the scene.

Officers said the attacker returned shortly afterwards and kneeled down to apologise to the victim, telling him it was only a ‘joke’. He then attempted to give the victim £20 telling him he could use the money to finish his laundry.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and took the victim to hospital where he remained for a week.

The attack took place around 11:30hrs on Saturday, 6 June. Officers who have spent months exploring every possible lead before deciding to seek the public’s help to identify the man, have revealed that he arrived in a car outside the launderette with two other men, but they were not involved in this incident.

Detectives are hunting this man following a brutal assault
Detectives are hunting this man following a brutal assault. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Helen Moriarty, North West Command Unit, who is investigating, said:

"I ask people to look at the CCTV footage and see if they recognise this man, then do the right thing and contact police. I believe someone out there will recognise the suspect and be able to tell us who he is. This was a frightening and cowardly attack on an innocent victim and it is imperative we find the person responsible.

“The victim and his family were left terrified following the callous actions of a man who preyed on vulnerable, elderly people. We are doing everything we can to find him are determined to get justice for the victim and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“Similarly, I ask anyone in the area at the time to please contact police or Crimestoppers and share that information with us.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 2717/05JUN20. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

