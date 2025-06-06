Bride’s brother ‘killed Good Samaritan with his car before stabbing the groom during family feud at wedding'

6 June 2025, 14:43

Hassan Jhangur, 25, drove into Chris Marriott (top right), who was trying to help one of Jhangur’s sisters, the court heard
Hassan Jhangur, 25, drove into Chris Marriott (top right), who was trying to help one of Jhangur’s sisters, the court heard. Picture: Alamy/South Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

A feuding family member killed a "Good Samaritan" when he "used his car as a weapon" and ploughed into the middle of a wedding brawl, prosecutors told a jury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hassan Jhangur, 25, hit five people with his Seat Ibiza when he arrived at his sister's wedding reception, where a fight had broken out between the two families.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Jhangur drove into the father of the rival Khan family, who was standing in the street, throwing him over the vehicle's bonnet.

He then crashed into a group of four people, including Chris Marriott, who was walking past and stopped to help one of Jhangur's sisters as she was lying in the road.

A secure van outside Sheffield Magistrates' Court. Hassan Jhangur is appearing charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46
A secure van outside Sheffield Magistrates' Court. Hassan Jhangur is appearing charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46. Picture: Alamy

Jurors heard Mr Marriott was killed and the three others were injured, including off-duty midwife Alison Norris and Jhangur's own mother and sister.

The defendant then got out of the car and stabbed his new brother-in-law, Hasan Khan, several times.

The court heard he later told officers at the police station: "That's why you don't mess with the Jhangurs."

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott, but has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott's death by dangerous driving.

Read more: 'Don’t let them hurt another child': Tony Hudgell’s plea as abusive mum set to walk free

Read more: Met Office issues yellow warning as huge thunderstorms set to batter England and Wales

Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster
Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster. Picture: Alamy

Jason Pitter KC, opening the trial to jurors on Thursday, said the prosecution case is that Jhangur is guilty of murder because he intended "at the very least to cause really serious harm" when he used his car as a weapon.

He said that although Jhangur's target may have been the Khan family, "the law says your intentions can be transferred from one person to another, even if he did not intend to hit that particular person".

Mr Pitter said the "public spirit" of Mr Marriott and Ms Norris "brought them unwittingly into the midst of a family dispute", which had spilled out into the street in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 2023.

Mr Pitter said a wedding between Amaani Jhangur and Hasan Khan, which had taken place that morning, "appears to have been at the heart of the tension".

He told jurors: "Although Amaani's family may have been relatively happy about the marriage itself, an issue arose over the timing and location of the wedding and escalated to Amaani falling out with her own mother and sisters.

"In the end, none of her family attended the wedding ceremony at the mosque."

The court heard that when Amaani Jhangur was at the Khan family home in College Court after the wedding, her mother Ambreen Jhangur and sister Nafeesa Jhangur arrived, and an increasingly "unpleasant" argument in the street escalated into violence, and led to Nafeesa Jhangur being rendered unconscious, probably by members of the Khan family.

Mr Marriott, who was out with his family on a post-Christmas walk, saw Nafessa Jhangur lying in the road and decided, "fatefully", to see whether he could help, while his wife and children returned home.

Ms Norris, who was also out walking with her partner and children, did the same thing.

"Those actions to help in the dispute were to unwittingly seal their fate," Mr Pitter said.

The court heard Jhangur had been told about his sister being injured, and arrived at the scene in a Seat Ibiza, driving into Hasan Khan's father, Riasat Khan, who was standing in the middle of the road talking to a 999 call operator.

Mr Pitter said Riasat Khan "would have been clearly visible to the defendant" and his intention "could only have been to cause at least really serious harm".

The court heard Riasat Khan was thrown up on to the bonnet and cartwheeled over the roof of the vehicle, as it continued "without apparently braking or deviating from its path".

The Seat then hit a group of four people in the road who were attending to Nafeesa Jhangur - Nafeesa Jhangur herself, Ambreen Jhangur, Ms Norris and Mr Marriott - before coming to a stop in a nearby front garden.

Mr Marriott was wedged completely underneath the car and showed no signs of life when emergency services tipped the vehicle to get to him.

Mr Pitter said Jhangur got out of the car while the engine was still running and stabbed Hasan Khan multiple times to the left side of his head and to his chest, with a knife be had brought with him.

Jhangur has admitted causing serious injury to Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving, but also pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

His father, Mohammed Jhangur, 57, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies a charge of perverting the course of justice, which relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

The trial continues.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Married French teacher Simon Clark has been jailed for eight years

Married teacher who posed as boy online to ask girls as young as 10 to send sexual images jailed
The fires took place at properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

Trial date set for three men charged over fires at Keir Starmer properties

Jane Riddell, 61, and her 35-year-old son Lee Sott Riddell were found dead in a house in Huddersfield

Mother and son found dead in home as police probe possible murder suicide

Tony Hudgell, a 10-year-old boy who had both legs amputated after being abused as a baby

'Don’t let them hurt another child': Tony Hudgell’s plea as abusive mum set to walk free

In the last month (Left to right) Cameron Bradford, 21, was detained in Munich, Charlotte May Lee, 21, was seized at Bandaranaike Airport in Sri Lanka, and Bella May Culley, 18, was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport in Georgia

Why are so many Brits getting locked up abroad? Man who spent 18 years in infamous Thai prison speaks out
Ms Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010

Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found

More UK News

See more More UK News

The documents were released ahead of the 81st anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

D-Day landings boosted by import of ‘wonder drug’ to Britain, archives reveal

Hackers sent an abusive email to the boss of Marks & Spencer

M&S hackers 'sent abuse and ransom demand directly to CEO'

Adrian and Gillian Bayford

The UK’s 10 biggest EuroMillions wins - as a record £208 million is up for grabs tonight

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

UK ticket-holder could win record £208 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw – bigger than Adele or Dua Lipa's fortunes
Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'
Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News