Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour left 'traumatised' after fighting off phone thief who threatened to 'stab' her

By Shannon Cook

The Bridgerton star fought off a phone thief in a cafe in Kensington - as she reveals she was left "traumatised" after the robber threatened to "stab" her.

The 27-year-old actress said the attack left her "traumatised" as she reveals she was threatened with being stabbed.

The incident happened at a Joe and the Juice branch in upmarket Kensington.

Ms Chenneour was buying a coffee when the 18-year-old thief, Zachariah Boulares, snuck up behind her and grabbed the phone on February 8.

Boulares has a history of previous offences as a teenager.

It has since been revealed he threatened TV star Aled Jones with a machete as he stole his £17,000 Rolex watch.

At the time, he was 16 and could not be identified for legal reasons. He was sentenced to a two-year detention and training order for the attack on the Songs of Praise presenter in west London in July 2023.

Following his release from custody, Boulares attempted to steal the Bridgerton star's mobile phone when he also assaulted another customer in the cafe, Carlo Kurcishi.

In the footage, the hooded thief is spotted lurking behind Ms Chenneour - who stars as Clara Livingston in the hit Netflix period drama - before edging closer to pick up the phone.

The actress notices the thief's attempt and turns to confront Boulares - with a friend, they manage to stop the thief from absconding.

In the scuffle, Ms Chenneour uses her arm to block the thief and the phone falls to the floor.

She then picks it up and uses it to strike Boulares as he struggles with her friend.

In a comment on social media, she said the thief "threatened to stab me multiple times.”

The Bridgerton actress said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog. Picture: Met Police

She said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog.

"Getting a coffee shouldn't be something you need your wits about you for”, she said.

Boulares is being held at Wormwood Scrubs prison as he awaits sentencing at Isleworth crown court on June 17.

He admitted theft and common assault and a separate handbag theft from January.