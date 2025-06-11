Bridgerton actress Genevieve Chenneour left 'traumatised' after fighting off phone thief who threatened to 'stab' her

11 June 2025, 20:23

By Shannon Cook

The Bridgerton star fought off a phone thief in a cafe in Kensington - as she reveals she was left "traumatised" after the robber threatened to "stab" her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 27-year-old actress said the attack left her "traumatised" as she reveals she was threatened with being stabbed.

The incident happened at a Joe and the Juice branch in upmarket Kensington.

Ms Chenneour was buying a coffee when the 18-year-old thief, Zachariah Boulares, snuck up behind her and grabbed the phone on February 8.

Read more: Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony

Read more: Moment undercover cops catch phone thief less than a minute after he snatched handset in central London

Bridgerton actress fights off thief in a cafe

Boulares has a history of previous offences as a teenager.

It has since been revealed he threatened TV star Aled Jones with a machete as he stole his £17,000 Rolex watch.

At the time, he was 16 and could not be identified for legal reasons. He was sentenced to a two-year detention and training order for the attack on the Songs of Praise presenter in west London in July 2023.

Following his release from custody, Boulares attempted to steal the Bridgerton star's mobile phone when he also assaulted another customer in the cafe, Carlo Kurcishi.

Ms Chenneour was buying a coffee when the 18-year-old thief, Zachariah Boulares, snuck up behind her and grabbed the phone on February 8.
Ms Chenneour was buying a coffee when the 18-year-old thief, Zachariah Boulares, snuck up behind her and grabbed the phone on February 8. Picture: Alamy

In the footage, the hooded thief is spotted lurking behind Ms Chenneour - who stars as Clara Livingston in the hit Netflix period drama - before edging closer to pick up the phone.

The actress notices the thief's attempt and turns to confront Boulares - with a friend, they manage to stop the thief from absconding.

In the scuffle, Ms Chenneour uses her arm to block the thief and the phone falls to the floor.

She then picks it up and uses it to strike Boulares as he struggles with her friend.

In a comment on social media, she said the thief "threatened to stab me multiple times.”

The Bridgerton actress said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog.
The Bridgerton actress said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog. Picture: Met Police

She said she has been left with a concussion and "on edge" - and the incident traumatised her dog.

"Getting a coffee shouldn't be something you need your wits about you for”, she said.

Boulares is being held at Wormwood Scrubs prison as he awaits sentencing at Isleworth crown court on June 17.

He admitted theft and common assault and a separate handbag theft from January.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Demonstrators gathered outside Stoke Newington Police Station in protest against police in schools, after it emerged that a 15-year-old Black girl ('Child Q') was strip-searched by police at a Hackney school, which is thought to be racially motivated.

Officer who strip-searched black schoolgirl while she was on her period admits failings but denies racist motivation
Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram (over two pounds) of cocaine into Indonesia sit inside the courtroom at Denpasar District Court

'I was framed': British mother facing death penalty in Bali for 'smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight' claims stitch-up
Police searching for Madeleine McCann clues uncovered buried guns and bone fragments

Madeleine McCann police find ‘two buried guns' near prime suspect's abandoned house

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been named locally as Ibrahima Seck

Three teenage boys charged with the murder of 14-year-old Manchester schoolboy Ibrahima Seck
Police have released footage of

Jury shown chilling footage of alleged Hainault attacker unboxing samurai sword used in killing of teen
Portuguese police will carry out a new search this week at the request of German authorities investigating the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann

Police searching for Madeleine McCann uncover clothing and bones in Portugal dig

More UK News

See more More UK News

Caz Holbrook, 54, said 2023 was a "very stressful" year after her landlord evicted her and her 15-year-old son from their home in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

I was evicted after Liz Truss's budget tanked the economy – my son and I ended up in a beetle-infested flat
St Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd

Village church ordered to silence 'cherished' chiming bells after residents' complaints spark huge row
Riot police vans at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town.

Six arrested and 32 officers injured in Ballymena after second night of unrest left locals 'fearing for their lives'
The Lower Broughton Road in Salford.

Rioting erupts and 16-year-old girl arrested in Salford as ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police and 'set fire to car'
Whitehall is on lockdown as police are investigating a 'suspicious vehicle' abandoned near Downing Street.

Whitehall on lockdown as police investigate 'abandoned vehicle near Downing Street'

Philip Culling, 52, was one of two child protection officers at the Godolphin and Latymer School in west London.

Deputy headteacher at top public school who had sex with pupil in cupboard banned from teaching

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News