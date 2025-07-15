Brit, 69, arrested for 'smuggling 62kg of cannabis worth £350k' into Spain

15 July 2025, 10:40

A British OAP has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis into Spain.
A British OAP has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis into Spain. Picture: Civil Guard

By Jacob Paul

A 69-year-old British man has been caught allegedly attempting to smuggle more than 62 kilos of cannabis worth £350k into Spain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The suspect was arrested after police found the stash in his car as he prepared to board a ferry at Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta.

He is thought to have been travelling alone.

Cops allegedly found cannabis resin hidden in a "secret compartment" in the roof of his vehicle.

They grew suspicious when a sniffer dog reportedly detected the scent of the drugs.

More than 62 kilos of the drug were discovered in packages marked with various labels including Dream Gelato and Serial Milk.

The supply is understood to have an estimated street value of around £350,000.

Read more: Cocaine smuggler jailed after police find £1 million worth of drugs in car boot following 120mph chase

Read more: Irish gangsters' drugs empire laid bare after eight men jailed following Special Forces raid on 'narco-tanker'

The Brit was allegedly caught with 62 kilos of cannabis.
The Brit was allegedly caught with 62 kilos of cannabis. Picture: Civil Guard

The suspect, who remains unnamed, was arrested at around 6pm on Sunday.

His vehicle has been taken by the authorities while as he braces for a court appearance.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard in Ceuta said yesterday: "Around 6pm on Sunday officers from the First Fiscal and Border Company, along with colleagues from Ceuta’s Cynological Group who inspect vehicles preparing to embark on ferries heading to Algeciras, carried out a check on a UK-plated vehicle with a specialist sniffer dog that indicated the possibility there were drugs inside.

"A full check on the areas the specialist dog had marked as possible hiding places for the drugs subsequently took place.

Police found several packages with different labels including 'Dream Gelato'.
Police found several packages with different labels including 'Dream Gelato'. Picture: Civil Guard

"A total of 62.3 kilos of cannabis resin was discovered in a secret compartment in the roof of the vehicle."

"The driver, a British man born in 1956 who was registered as a UK resident, was subsequently arrested.

"The suspect will now go before a court in Ceuta as the suspected author of a crime of drug trafficking.

"The drugs have been seized and handed over to a central government delegation and the vehicle is now under the supervision of the courts."

It comes as a string of Brits have been arrested for alleged drug smuggling across various locations.

In June, British woman Cameron Bradford, 21, was arrested in Germany for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Thailand.

She faces at least four months in a German prison while authorities investigate the source of the drugs.

Meanwhile, three Brits face the death penalty in Indonesia for allegedly smuggling almost 1kg of cocaine into Bali.

Jonathan Christopher Collyer, 28, and Lisa Ellen Stocker, 29, were arrested in February after customs officers spotted suspicious food items in their luggage during X-ray scans.

Up to 10 sachets of Angel Delight powdered dessert mix were discovered in Collyer's luggage, a lab test later revealed.

Seven similar sachets were found in his Stocker's suitcase with 993.56 grams of cocaine.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

John Iwuh

'Predator' jailed for raping woman he met on dating app had 11,000 phone contacts - as victims urged to come forward
British backpacker Alicia Kemp is accused of causing the death of a dad in a horror crash

British backpacker accused of killing Australian father in drunken e-scooter crash

Former health minister Lord Darzi was robbed of his £175,000 watch

Lord Darzi robbed of £175,000 Richard Mille watch on Capri holiday

Daniel Graham, 39,(left) and Adam Carruthers, 32, who have been found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court of cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

Pair who chopped down Sycamore Gap tree in 'moronic mission' to be sentenced

Aristocrat Constance Marten shouted 'it's a scam' from the doc as she was found guilty of manslaughter

Killer aristocrat Constance Marten had four children taken into care before death of newborn baby
An inspection of the prosecuting body found while the number of rape cases being charged is increasing, urgent improvements are needed to improve the chances of convictions once they get to court.

Watchdog slams CPS over rape case failings, warning victims are being let down at crucial early stage

More UK News

See more More UK News

On the left Constance has her hands in prayer with rainbow lights behind her. On the right is her police mugshot.

How killer aristocrat Constance Marten’s gilded life unravelled - and how she made friends behind bars
Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

Schoolgirl, 12, 'punished' for wearing Union flag dress to school culture day

This year's oldest London Marathon runner, Fauja Singh, celebrating his 93rd birthday as he runs across the Millennium Bridge in London.

World's oldest marathon runner, 114, dies after being hit by a car

The car driver holds a coffee cup in hand, with a background of a blurred wheel

Fatigue-related crashes surge in summer as drivers urged to break up long journeys with more stops, data shows
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (C) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R) speak to journalists after having been released from detention in Bucharest, Romania on March 12, 2024.

Children will be taught how to combat misogyny and resist ‘incel culture’ in schools under new guidance
John Torode took to Instagram to tell fans that he allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019 and that he had apologised immediately afterwards.

MasterChef's John Torode reveals allegation of racist language amid inquiry Into Gregg Wallace complaints

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News