British mum, 21, charged with drug trafficking in Germany after being 'caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand'

23 July 2025, 13:38

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.
Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police. Picture: Social Media

By Henry Moore

A British mum has been charged with trafficking drugs into Germany after being accused of smuggling cannabis into the country from Thailand.

Hertfordshire resident Cameron Bradford, 21, was arrested at Munich Airport on April 22 while collecting her luggage.

Investigators were alerted to Ms Bradford after she switched her flights at the last minute, with her originally being due to fly to London Heathrow via Singapore.

Following her arrest, her family filed a missing persons report, concerned she had not arrived back in the UK.

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.
Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis. Picture: Social Media

But Ms Bradford, who has a young son, was being held in custody before being charged with attempted transit of cannabis and abetting the international trafficking of cannabis.

The young mum is scheduled to appear at Munich District Court on August 6.

Munich chief prosecutor Anne Leiding said: “We can confirm that we are conducting proceedings in this matter. The defendant is still in custody.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman who is detained in Germany and are in contact with her family and the local authorities.”While cannabis is legal for German citizens, tourists do not have the right to possess or import the drug.

The tags were found attached to items held by the Brits, with each of the seven found to be carrying up to £900 in cash.
The tags were found attached to items held by the Brits, with each of the seven found to be carrying up to £900 in cash. Picture: Social media

This comes after a British mother-of-two was arrested in Mauritius after she was accused of trying to smuggle cannabis inside her six-year-old son’s suitcase.

Natashia Artug, 35, from Cambridgeshire, was one of seven people detained by authorities who accused them of hiding more than 161kg of cannabis in their luggage.

With an estimated street value of around £1.6 million, the group were detained by border officials, with each suspect found to be carrying Apple AirTags to track their location.

The tags were found attached to items held by the Brits, with each of the seven found to be carrying up to £900 in cash.

Ms Artug, originally from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, was arrested alongside her partner, 38-year-old Florian Lisman, a Romanian national, as they attempted to enter the country at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Airport last month.

