Brit mum and daughters, eight and five, killed in crash by driver who said 'I have the devil in me'

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi.

Diana, aged 8, and Deborah, aged 5, were killed alongside their mother on Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, just after 1pm on Saturday.

Ms Saada's son Phillip, aged 4, was critically injured in the crash.

Police say that a vehicle crashed into an Uber driver, which forced the Uber to be pushed aside while the Audi collided with the Saada family.

The driver was allegedly Miriam Yarimi, 32, who allegedly said "I have the devil in me".

A nearby resident told The Daily News that the crash sounded like an "earthquake".

The Uber passengers were Mahbuba Ahmedova and her young family - Shukrona Ibodilloev, 4, Sakhruz Ibodilloev, 6, and Shakhzod Ibodilloev, 12.

Yarimi has been charged with three counts each of criminal negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault in the second degree - as well as other charges.

Her vehicle has over 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets and £8000 in fines, online records show.

British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi. Picture: Facebook

The local resident said: "I quickly ran, called 911, reported it in there. There was emergency Hatzalah there on the scene within two minutes of that phone call, they came in there.

"They performed CPR on the lady. There was another kid right next to that… and they did CPR on them.

"There was a little boy did the CPR, and hopefully they got a pulse on him. Just really ugly scene."

Candles and roses have been left at the scene in a memorial.

"Rest in the most beautiful peace, dear family," one sign reads.

"Justice will be served. Peace, love and good vibes to the family, friends and community of those lost. Brooklyn comes together."

The site of the crash, Ocean Parkway, is known for being one of Brooklyn's deadliest streets.

A group of state lawmakers rallied at Brooklyn Borough Hall to call for "super speeders" legislation to stop reckless drivers.