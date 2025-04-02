Brit mum and daughters, eight and five, killed in crash by driver who said 'I have the devil in me'

2 April 2025, 11:30

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license
Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Diana, aged 8, and Deborah, aged 5, were killed alongside their mother on Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, just after 1pm on Saturday.

Ms Saada's son Phillip, aged 4, was critically injured in the crash.

Police say that a vehicle crashed into an Uber driver, which forced the Uber to be pushed aside while the Audi collided with the Saada family.

The driver was allegedly Miriam Yarimi, 32, who allegedly said "I have the devil in me".

A nearby resident told The Daily News that the crash sounded like an "earthquake".

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license
Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

The Uber passengers were Mahbuba Ahmedova and her young family - Shukrona Ibodilloev, 4, Sakhruz Ibodilloev, 6, and Shakhzod Ibodilloev, 12.

Yarimi has been charged with three counts each of criminal negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault in the second degree - as well as other charges.

Her vehicle has over 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets and £8000 in fines, online records show.

Read More: WhatsApp row messages revealed that led to police raid on school parents home

British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi.
British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi. Picture: Facebook
British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi.
British mum Natasha Saada, 34, was walking home in New York with her young children when they were hit by an Audi. Picture: Facebook

The local resident said: "I quickly ran, called 911, reported it in there. There was emergency Hatzalah there on the scene within two minutes of that phone call, they came in there.

"They performed CPR on the lady. There was another kid right next to that… and they did CPR on them.

"There was a little boy did the CPR, and hopefully they got a pulse on him. Just really ugly scene."

Read More: Cocaine haul worth £1 million found hidden inside electric wheelchair during Manchester Airport security check

Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license
Mother and two children struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn, New York: driver operating suspended license. Picture: Getty

Candles and roses have been left at the scene in a memorial.

"Rest in the most beautiful peace, dear family," one sign reads.

"Justice will be served. Peace, love and good vibes to the family, friends and community of those lost. Brooklyn comes together."

The site of the crash, Ocean Parkway, is known for being one of Brooklyn's deadliest streets.

A group of state lawmakers rallied at Brooklyn Borough Hall to call for "super speeders" legislation to stop reckless drivers.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot

Teenage girl shot dead during gang 'ride-out' following social media humiliation

The couple said they had previously been banned from entering Cowley Hill Primary School, in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

WhatsApp row messages revealed that led to police raid on school parents home

Zhenhao Zou raped at least ten women

Twenty-three more women contact police over fears they were attacked by serial rapist Zhenhao Zou
The drugs were hidden in his wheelchair

Cocaine haul worth £1 million found hidden inside electric wheelchair during Manchester Airport security check
Two men have been found guilty of murder after beating a DPD driver Aurman Singh armed with weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood.

Shocking moment DPD driver in Shrewsbury is brutally beaten to death caught on camera

Dramatic moment police swoop on prolific shoplifters mid-way through London Co-Op raid

Moment police swoop on prolific shoplifters mid-way through frantic raid on Co-op store

More UK News

See more More UK News

CCTV shows moment plain-clothed police officers in Exeter swoop in on alleged shoplifter

New way to tackle shoplifters introduced in Devon after huge rise in thefts - with businesses urged to report crimes
Life-saving actions were immediately taken

Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Pret A Manger charged at officers while brandishing knife
New Scotland Yard Sign London

Met Police to cut more than 1,700 officers and staff amid growing funding crisis

Betty Webb

'Exceptional' Bletchley Park codebreaker Betty Webb dies at 101

The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image)

Missing girl, 11, who 'fell in River Thames while paddling' named - as search continues

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday

Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport found as family join search

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News