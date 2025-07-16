'I won't trust people again', Brit mum facing death penalty for 'smuggling cocaine into Bali' says in teary court appearance

Lisa Stocker, 39, told a court she "won't trust people so easily again" as she claimed she was conned into trafficking drugs into Bali. Picture: Shutterstock

By Jacob Paul

A British mother-of-three facing the death penalty for allegedly smuggling £300k-worth of cocaine into Bali via Angel Delight sachets broke down in tears as she told a judge she was conned into trafficking the drug.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lisa Stocker, 39, told the court she "won't trust people so easily again" as she broke down in tears during a hearing on Tuesday.

The mother-of-three said she had no idea the 17 Angel Delight dessert sachets she was told to bring into Indonesia by a friend actually contained 992mg of cocaine.

Stoker had been travelling with her partner, Jon Collyer, 39, when the pair were both arrested at Bali’s international airport on February 1.

Collyer told a judge what they did was "very stupid" and said "I won't do it again".

Read more: 'I was framed': British mother facing death penalty in Bali for 'smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight' claims stitch-up

Read more: Three Brits face death penalty for 'smuggling nearly 1kg of cocaine in Angel Delight sachets' into Bali

Phineas Ambrose Float, Lisa Ellen Stocker and Jonathan Christopher Collyer look on during their trial at a court in Denpasar, Indonesia's Bali island . Picture: Getty

The couple, both from East Sussex, travelled via Qatar and before they arrived in Indonesia and were detained following a routine x-ray at the airport alerted customs officers to the packages.

Phineas Float, 31, also from East Sussex, is accused of receiving the packages in an airport hotel on February 3 and has appeared in court with the couple.

Float was arrested following a police sting operation where they used Stocker and Collyer as lures.

All three defendants face death by firing squad if they are found guilty of drug trafficking.

The defendant's chairs during their trial hearing at Denpasar District Court in Denpasar, Bali. Picture: Alamy

In an earlier court hearing, Ms Stoker said "I was framed" as she denied being part of a plot to smuggle the drugs.

Stocker said she had been given the 17 packets of Angel Delight by a third man who she claimed was a friend in the UK and who instructed her to take the Angel Delight packets to Bali.

"Jon and I had been to Bali twice carrying packages from [him]. I was shocked after finding out it was cocaine," she said.

Her husband said he paid for the Bali holiday himself, saying of the third man: "(He) told me the package contained snacks, such as chocolate, pudding and chips.”

But prosecutor Made Umbara said the man gave Collyer £2,130 to pay for the couple’s accommodation and flights.

The trial continues.

It comes amid several other cases of British nationals being detained in other countries accused of drug trafficking.