Brit jailed for 10 months in Bali for drug crimes after death penalty charge dropped

27 May 2025, 10:56

Thomas Parker, 32, sat silently as a panel of three judges at Denpasar District Court handed down the sentence
Thomas Parker, 32, sat silently as a panel of three judges at Denpasar District Court handed down the sentence. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A court on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali has sentenced a British man to 10 months in jail for drug offences after a charge that could carry the death penalty was dropped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Parker, from Cumbria, was arrested on January 21 at a villa near Kuta beach, a popular tourist spot, after he allegedly collected a package containing drugs from a motorcycle taxi driver on a nearby street.

Police officers said Parker was "acting suspiciously" when he collected the package, according to the court document. He allegedly discarded it in a panic and fled when police approached him. He was traced back to the villa where he was staying and arrested.

British citizen Thomas Parker sits on the defendant's chair before sentenced for drug offenses, at a district court in Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia
British citizen Thomas Parker sits on the defendant's chair before sentenced for drug offenses, at a district court in Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Former air stewardess accused of £1.2m drug smuggling pictured behind bars - as she breaks silence

Read More: Lawyer says British teenager accused of drug smuggling is 'not far from childhood' as she faces life in Georgian prison

A laboratory test confirmed the package contained slightly more than one kilogramme (2.326lbs) of MDMA, the main ingredient in ecstasy, the document said.

During the police investigation, the 32-year-old electrician was able to prove that he did not order the package. It was sent by a drug-dealer friend, identified only as Nicky, whom Parker had known for around two years and spoke to regularly through the Telegram messaging app.

Parker was told someone would pick it up shortly from him, and he was not promised money or anything else by Nicky in return.

Police reduced the initial charge of drug trafficking, which carries a possible death sentence, to the less serious offence of hiding information from authorities after investigators determined that the package was not directly linked to him.

During the trial, which began last month at the Denpasar District Court, Parker told the court he initially refused to collect the package but agreed to do it after Nicky assured him the package was safe and would not put him in danger.

Prosecutors on May 6 sought a one-year prison term for Parker, but the judges said they reduced the penalty because he regretted his acts, had not been previously convicted and promised to reform.

Parker sat silently as a panel of three judges at Denpasar District Court handed down the punishment. The judges also ordered the time he had already served since he was arrested to be deducted from his sentence, meaning he will be free in several months.

After the judges read the sentence, Parker said that he accepted the verdict and would not appeal. Prosecutors must decide whether to accept it within a week.

"I really, really regret everything that has happened," Parker said.

"I am sorry and will follow the judge's decision."

Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers can be executed by a firing squad.

About 530 people are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, including 96 foreigners, ministry of immigration and corrections data showed. Indonesia's last executions, of an Indonesian and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire

Man charged with attempted murder of police officer who remains in critical condition

Tommy Robinson has been freed from prison

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson pictured walking free from prison after claiming he's had a ‘change in attitude’
ASDA Trolly Park and Empty Car Park in West Swindon

Nurse, 29, struck off for filming fifty men - including young child, through hole in Asda toilet cubicle
The Volkswagen logo stands illuminated on an administrative building at the Volkswagen factory and company headquarters near an employee parking lot on October 21, 2015 in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Volkswagen execs jailed for fraud decade after infamous Dieselgate emissions scandal

John Woeltz, 37, had reportedly subjected his 28-year-old victim to over two weeks of brutal abuse in a luxury SoHo apartment.

Crypto boss arrested in New York after tourist held and tortured in Soho penthouse

Starmer fire

Russia denies links to Keir Starmer 'arson attacks' after three men charged

More UK News

See more More UK News

A car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade

Police released race and ethnicity of Liverpool parade suspect ‘with unprecedented speed’

Liverpool fan Jack Trotter has opened up about being hit by the car.

Liverpool fan tells of 'absolute agony' after being hit in parade horror - as four still ‘very, very ill in hospital’
Professor Tim Lang, a professor of food policy, told visitors to Hay Festival that the British government had given little thought to items including ration packs, which could prove vital in such a situation.

Government must cater to 'vegans and vegetarians' when prepping for the apocalypse, expert warns
Police tents surrounded by debris at the scene in Water Street in Liverpool city centre after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested when a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade.

Four people 'still very ill' in hospital after car ploughs into fans at Liverpool victory parade
Ministers have promised a total of 120,000 new training opportunities for construction workers, engineers, healthcare staff and other trades in England before the next general election

Government unveils 120,000 new training places to boost skills and curb migration

Dave Kitchin, head of North West Ambulance Service, said 27 patients were taken to hospital including four children

Four children among dozens injured after car slams into Liverpool victory parade as police rule out terrorism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News