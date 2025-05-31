British Airways cabin crew member found ‘dancing high and naked in business class’ aboard London-bound flight

A British Airways Airbus A321 plane bound for London’s Heathrow Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

A member of British Airways cabin crew was reportedly found 'dancing high and naked' by a colleague aboard a London-bound transatlantic flight.

The cabin crew member is said to have been arrested after he was found dancing naked in the business class bathroom of a flight between San Francisco and London.

The crew member reportedly went missing during the 10-hour flight the US and UK on Sunday, with colleagues raising the alarm after noticing passengers in the premium Club World cabin hadn't been served food and drink.

“We think the guy popped pills when he was meant to be working,” one colleague said.

“The plane was cruising at 37,000ft over the Atlantic, but this bloke seemed to be higher than anyone else,” one colleague said."

“It is an extraordinary thing to do."

After searching the entirety of the flight, he was found by his colleagues stripped naked and dancing alone in a business class bathroom onboard, The Sun reports.

The iconic British Airways branding. Picture: Getty

The crew member was reportedly given a pair of pyjamas to change into by his colleagues, and was taken to the First Class cabin for the remainder of the flight.

When the flight landed at London Heathrow, the crew member was escorted from the plane in a wheelchair by medical professionals.

He was then allegedly arrested by airport police.

LBC approached British Airways for comment, with the airline declining to comment, noting this was a "matter for the police".

LBC have contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

It’s been reported that the crew member is currently suspended while under investigation.

British Airways is known for its competitive application process for air host roles - a process which requires drug testing.