Mystery deepens over British couple found dead in France as wife 'made appointments' before deaths

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

The mystery surrounding a British couple found dead in their home in rural France has deepened after it emerged they had booked appointments just before their deaths.

Andrew Searle and Dawn Kerr were found dead at their home address in the hamlet of Les Pesquies in Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Aveyron, in the early afternoon of February 6 after Mr Searle did not show up for one of their regular dog walks.

Detectives say Ms Searle was found at their property in Les Pesquies with "several" injuries to her head, while her husband was found hanged with no visible defensive injuries.

Dawn, who appeared “smiley” and positive before her death according to one friend, had booked chimney sweep appointments for April, it has emerged.

She has spoken with a worker at a fireplace store in a nearby village days before her death.

Andrew Searles was a financial crime investigator. Picture: Facebook

The worker said: “Dawn said she felt a little sick, she had the flu, but her mood was very good, smiley”.

Police continue to investigate whether the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide or if a third party was involved.

Friends of the family have rejected the possibility of a murder-suicide.

A couple, in their 60s, told The Sun: “Us Brits, who knew Dawn and Andy very well, are certain this is not a murder-suicide because of financial difficulties or anything like that.

“They weren’t flashy by any means, but they were definitely comfortable and had it good out here.”

Mr Searle worked with the police and the Serious Fraud Office for the last two decades in the “fight against organised crime and terrorism”.

French Gendarme standing at the entrance of a house where they were found dead. Picture: Getty

Mr Searle is thought to have moved with his family to France a decade ago, retiring in 2015 from his job in Scotland in the financial crime assurance arm of Barclays Bank.

He later conducted “sanction screening” in his later roles, involving a check on individuals and groups who might be barred from dealing in the UK because of their links with rogue states, terror groups or drug traffickers.

This is why investigators believe Mr Searle may have been deliberately killed.

An investigating source previously said: "A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered.

“They were very fit, and very popular locally, but there is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom.

“This is currently the prioritised line of enquiry, because Mr Searle was once involved in the fight against organised crime and terrorism."

Their French villa and its grounds were cordoned off as forensics officers investigated the scene . Picture: Getty

'Exceptional people'

A local woman and acquaintance of the couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, described them as "exceptional people" who were well-known and loved in the town of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, where they had been living for about a decade, according to the newspaper.

She told the PA news agency: "We are devastated. The whole of Villefranche is shocked. There aren't even words for it, we are traumatised.

"They were people whom we loved, they were part of Villefranche, they were part of us. These people were exceptional."

The woman explained that the British couple used to prepare a meal for all their neighbours once a year, when "everyone went to eat at theirs", adding that the town of Villefranche-de-Rouergue was usually "very quiet".

She said: "Just talking about it, I am crying and shaking. I want to throw up. It just hurts too much.

"People here are disgusted - especially knowing they (Dawn and Andrew) were a mother and a father, a grandmother and a grandfather ... "

It is understood the couple were the mother and stepfather of actor and musician Callum Kerr, who played Pc George Kiss in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, and appeared in Netflix's Virgin River, according to a statement published on Mr Kerr's social media accounts on February 8.

The statement read: "At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (nee Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.

"No family member is available for media interviews or comments.

"We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period.

"We will provide updates as appropriate."