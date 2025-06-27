British ‘hacker’ charged in US with running cybercrime scheme causing £18m in damages

By Josef Al Shemary

A British man has been charged in the US over allegedly leading a global hacking scheme which caused more than 25 million dollars (£18.2 million) in damages.

Kai West was arrested in France in February.

The US is seeking his extradition after charging him with stealing and selling data under the online identity IntelBroker.

The scheme was reportedly active for years and caused victims to sustain losses of at least $25 million (£18.2 million) worldwide.

In an indictment unsealed by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the 25-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and wire fraud, accessing a protected computer to obtain information and wire fraud.

He faces sentences of up to 20 years if found guilty.

The charges followed a "years-long" scheme to steal data and sell it for "millions in illicit funds,” according to FBI assistant director in charge Christopher G Raia.

The indictment alleges that West and his co-conspirators offered to sell the data online for around two million dollars (£1.4 million).

Among more than 40 victims listed in the indictment were a telecommunications company, a municipal healthcare provider and an internet service provider.

US Attorney Jay Clayton thanked British, French, Spanish and Dutch authorities for their assistance in the investigation.

"The IntelBroker alias has caused millions in damages to victims around the world,” he said.

"This action reflects the FBI's commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world.

"New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice."