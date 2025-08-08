British man 'was in relationship with daughter-in-law' he allegedly tried to drown in Florida swimming pool

Mark Gibson is accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law, who he was in a relationship with. Picture: Polk County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

By Asher McShane

A British man accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law in a row over his will was in a romantic relationship with her, according to reports.

Mark Gibson, 62, was on holiday with his family at a resort in Davenport, Florida, when he got into an argument with his son’s estranged wife Jasmine Wyld, 33.

According to police, Gibson tried to push Wyld under the water in a swimming pool at their holiday accommodation near Disney World.

His granddaughter, nine, is said to have jumped into the pool to try and save her mother but he pushed her away.

Gibbon reportedly stopped the alleged attempted drowning when two neighbouring sisters said they had called 911.

According to the Daily Mail, Gibson and Ms Wyld have been in a relationship for two years after their marriages broke down.

Ms Wyld separated from Gibson’s son Alex, with whom she shares two young children, in 2021.

Alex and his father no longer speak to each other, and last year Alex was jailed for trying to drive a car at his estranged father.

Gibbon, of Beaconsfield, was taken into custody on August 3 just after 5.15pm local time. He allegedly admitted to pushing his daughter-in-law and girlfriend under the water but denied trying to drown her.

He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery and is due in court on September 9.