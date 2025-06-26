British man and Argentinian woman on trial accused of smuggling cocaine in Bali

26 June 2025, 11:28

Briton Elliot James Shaw, left, and Argentine national Eleonora Gracia, right, at the district court in Denpasar, Bali
Briton Elliot James Shaw, left, and Argentine national Eleonora Gracia, right, at the district court in Denpasar, Bali. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A British man and an Argentine woman have gone on trial on charges of smuggling cocaine to the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

Prosecutors say Eleonora Gracia, 46, was arrested in March at Bali's airport with 244 grams (half a pound) of cocaine wrapped in a condom hidden in her vagina.

Authorities alleged that she handed over the cocaine to Elliot James Shaw, 50, at a hotel near a Bali beach.

Prosecutors at the District Court in Denpasar, Bali's provincial capital, said they violated anti-narcotics laws that carry a penalty of up to 12 years in prison.

After the charges against Gracia and Shaw were read out in the Bali court, a panel of three judges adjourned the trial until July 3.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict next month.

Gracia and Shaw wore face masks as they sat next to each other in court.

Neither they nor their lawyers spoke in court or to reporters covering the trial.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says Indonesia is a major drug-smuggling hub despite having some of the strictest drug laws in the world, in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.

Thomas Parker who is one of a handful of Brits facing drug sentences abroad
Thomas Parker who is one of a handful of Brits facing drug sentences abroad. Picture: Alamy

Read More: British ‘drug mule’, 21, tears up in Sri Lankan court as she accused of smuggling £1.2m of synthetic cannabis

Read More: 'I was framed': British mother facing death penalty in Bali for 'smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight' claims stitch-up

Indonesian authorities on Monday arrested 285 people suspected of drug trafficking, including 29 women and seven foreigners, and seized more than half a ton of narcotics during a two-month crackdown.

About 530 people are on death row in Indonesia, mostly for drug-related crimes, including 96 foreigners, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections' data showed last month.

Indonesia's last executions, of a citizen and three foreigners, were carried out in July 2016.

