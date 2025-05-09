British multi-millionaire arrested over 'rape of two women' in luxury Spanish hotel

9 May 2025, 13:12

Son Bugadelles barracks, where the suspect was taken for questioning
Son Bugadelles barracks, where the suspect was taken for questioning. Picture: Google Street View

By Jen Kennedy

Two women have accused a 55-year-old British multi-millionare of rape after meeting him on dating site for high net worth individuals.

The unnamed man was arrested on Wednesday after one of the women told police the individual had assaulted her at a five-star hotel in Portals Nouls, on the Spanish island of Majorca.

A Ukrainian woman said she had flown to the island last weekend after meeting the multi-millionaire on a 'hypergamy' website, aimed at users looking for romantic connections with high net worth individuals.

She was accompanied by police to Son Llatzer Hospital after reporting the rape. She told officers that the man had forced herself on her, causing injuries to her private parts.

The man was arrested by Spanish Guardia Civil officers and taken for questioning at Son Bugadelles barracks, where he told officers that the woman had coerced him after they had had sexual relations.

The wealthy neighbourhood of Portals Nous, Calvia, Majorca, is known for its luxury hotels
The wealthy neighbourhood of Portals Nous, Calvia, Majorca, is known for its luxury hotels. Picture: Alamy

Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora reported that a second woman, from South America, made a similar complaint against the British man earlier this year.

The woman travelled to Majorca to meet the man, who picked her up at Palma airport and took her to a luxury hotel in Portals Nous where the alleged assault took place.

Both women are reported to have met the suspect on the hypergamy website. The suspect allegedly invited both of them to meet him in Majorca.

The man is said to have made millions in the early 2000s after setting up a mobile phone company. He is said to have declared bankruptcy over a decade later after losing a fortune of around 50 million euros in just eighteen months.

The Ukrainian woman told police she knew of other women who had also allegedly been assaulted by the man.

The Spanish Civil Guard have prepared a report for a magistrate's court in the island's capital, Palma, which is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

The man has been released from custody at Son Bugadells police station.

