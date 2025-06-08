British sailor who 'threw' girlfriend into river before 'fleeing on yacht' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

8 June 2025, 07:27

The River Tagus in Portugal.
The River Tagus in Portugal. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A British sailor has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he was accused of throwing his girlfriend into a Portuguese river.

The 60-year-old sailor allegedly fled the scene as his girlfriend, who can't swim, was saved by a sailor aboard a different boat.

A local told Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha the British sailor "threw his victim into the river during a row" before fleeing on his yacht “knowing she couldn’t swim.”

The incident occurred in the River Tagus off the town of Oeiras, west Lisbon, on May 30.

Police tracked down the suspect and arrested him hours later, remanding him in custody amid an ongoing criminal probe.

Marina de Oeiras, Oeiras, Lisbon, Portugal
Marina de Oeiras, Oeiras, Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: Alamy

He is being investigated on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted murder.

The woman, who has been described as a foreigner and is also believed to be British, according to Mailonline.

However, police are yet to release her nationality.

She was taken to hospital after the alleged attack.

Her current condition is not currently known.

The pair reportedly began a relationship about a year ago, according to local media.

They lived in the yacht together, prosecutors say. The yacht has since been seized by investigators.

It was owned by the man who has been in police custody since December last year.

