British sex offender behind 'fake Disneyland wedding' to girl, 9, staged string of stunts including naked O2 explosion

By Danielle de Wolfe

A British sex offender who was charged with hosting a £110,000 “mock wedding” at Disneyland Paris with a nine-year-old girl was behind a string of illegal on-screen stunts - some of which also involve young children.

39-year-old Jacky Jahj, was charged on Tuesday having previously jailed in the UK for sex offences.

The footage of the Disneyland stunt showed him taking on the role of the groom in the sick show, with Jahj charged with a slew of offences, including fraud, abuse of trust, money laundering and identity theft.

Staff at the theme park intervened to halt the ceremony and contacted police when they saw the girl, a nine-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a wedding dress.

Now, it's been revealed that Jahj was behind a series of headline grabbing stunts in recent years - including a huge explosion outside London's O2 Arena in September last year.

The stunt saw Jahj direct an unapproved explosion in which a police van explodes in front of a BBC lorry beside the London landmark, with the actor seen running completely naked beside the river.

It's been revealed that Jahj was behind a series of headline grabbing stunts in recent years - including a huge explosion outside London's O2 Arena in September last year. Picture: YouTube

Described as a "film stunt gone-wrong", the massive explosion led many locals to contact police when the roof of a police van was blown 50ft into the air, before the blaze grew and deemed out of control.

Other stunts staged by Jahj include a fake red carpet scene, which saw the paedophile recruit around 200 children and young women to play his fans and line a red carpet in London at a "premiere".

The 39-year-old, who is on the sex offenders register, staged the stunt in London's Leicester Square.

It comes as it was revealed that in 2016 he was jailed for four years, after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with two 15-year-olds, the the actor and director posing as a film producer to gain access to the youngsters.

The 39-year-old, who is on the sex offenders register, staged the stunt in London's Leicester Square. Picture: Social Media

At the time, the BBC reported that the casting agencies involved confirmed that all actors were kept safe and all children had chaperones.

His latest sick stunt saw the producer rent the theme park for what they said would be a genuine wedding ceremony.

The “guests” were recruited online through adverts seeking 200 adults and 100 children aged between 5 and 15 to act as guests at a “rehearsal” for a wedding at Disneyland.

It follows accusations that Jhaj posed as a film producer to create a film alongside 200 children and young women as part of a shoot in London's Leicester Square - with few of the young extras aware of his conviction. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police were alerted by a so-called guest who later revealed he was hired to play the father of the “bride.”

French prosecutors said the man "explained he was paid €12,000 (£10,000) to play the role of the father of the bride and realised at the last minute that she was nine years old.”

Aside from the “groom”, the girl’s mother, a 24-year-old Latvian woman and a 55-year-old Latvian man were also arrested on Saturday.

The British sex offender appeared before the tribunal of Meaux on Monday.

Jhaj was jailed in the UK for "for sexual offences against minors", prosecutors said.

At the time, Detective Constable Nav Johal, the investigating officer from Hounslow CID, said: "Thanks to the courage and bravery of the young vulnerable victims who gave evidence, a dangerous sexual predator has been brought to justice.

“I am hopeful that the verdict and sentencing will give them some peace and closure, and they will be able to, in time, move forward from this difficult period."