British Teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Turkey faces extradition

17 April 2025, 15:15

Rebecca Richardson should not be extradited to Turkey because she has depression, magistrates heard
Rebecca Richardson should not be extradited to Turkey because she has depression, magistrates heard. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A British teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child in Turkey should not be extradited, because she has depression, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rebecca Richardson, 54, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday as she fights extradition to Turkey over allegations she sexually assaulted a young child while teaching at an international school in Istanbul.

The alleged incident happened in early 2019, when the child would have been four or five years old.

Rebecca Richardson at Westminster magistrates court
Rebecca Richardson at Westminster magistrates court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

Read More: Labour will pay 'high political price' if teachers' pay offer is not improved, union warns

The court heard Richardson, of Cradley in Herefordshire, left the UK in 2000 and spent nearly 20 years living abroad.

She lived in Turkey between 2013 and 2019, but before that had lived in Mexico and Hong Kong, the extradition hearing was told.

Doctors who have assessed her told the court she suffers from depression.

Dr Richard Latham said Richardson suffers from moderate depression, but her symptoms would worsen if she were to be extradited and imprisoned in Turkey.

Dr John Tully, who gave evidence by video link, said he deemed Richardson's condition mild, with "no objective signs she was severely depressed".

Graeme Hall, representing Richardson, asked Dr Latham if she were to be extradited, would her symptoms worsen.

"I agree," Dr Latham said.

Asked if her risk of suicidal thoughts would worsen if she were extradited, Dr Latham said: "Yes."

He raised concerns about Richardson's risk of suicide if she were to be extradited, and said the teacher can give the impression she "is in a better state than she is".

Richardson, who sat in seats in front of the dock, wore a white shirt and black blazer.

She spoke only to confirm she understood her duty to return to court for her next hearing.

She was granted conditional bail and will face a further extradition hearing on June 2. The decision on her extradition is not expected until two weeks after that.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Abu Wadee

Hamas supporter who called for slaughter of Jewish people live-streamed illegal arrival into UK on small boat
The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars

Man charged after police chase crash which injured seven officers

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

Anthony Rudd, from Salisbury, lost £1,000 worth of tools after a person offered to buy them using an app which mimics legitimate mobile banking platforms

'I've lost faith in humanity': Scammers using fake banking app to steal thousands of pounds from victims
The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died.

Woman dies after being hit by van during police chase on golf course

Primrose Hill

Urgent manhunt launched as girl 'raped' in famous London park with 'attacker' still at large

More UK News

See more More UK News

Signpost with directions to a public toilet in Brighton UK

Trans employees could be asked to use disabled toilets at work following Supreme Court ruling on definition of woman
British Transport Police has changed its guidelines following the Supreme Court ruling.

First police force changes search guidelines for trans women in wake of Supreme Court gender ruling
JD Sports has announced that it will shutter 50 branches next year.

UK high street sports giant with 4,800 stores globally to close 50 branches next year

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action

'We cannot undo what has been done': Toby Carvery 'sorry' after sparking outrage over felling of ancient oak tree
JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women

'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory
Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats

Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News