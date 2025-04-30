Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
British mother of four, 65, found beaten to death outside her home in picturesque French village
30 April 2025, 22:02 | Updated: 30 April 2025, 23:25
A British woman was found dead after being beaten to death with a sharp object in France.
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman, 65, was found by a friend in Tremolat, Dordogne, France.
The mum-of-four appeared to have suffered five wounds that seemed to be caused by a sharp object.
She was found unconscious next to her car, state prosecutor Sylvie Martins Guedes said.
Ms Guedes said the wounds "indicated a particularly violent attack", suggesting the attacker had "an intention to kill".
She said: "Investigations are underway to identify and detain the perpetrator of this crime."
It is believed the woman lived in her Dordogne apartment several years before her death.
Prosecutors shared they believe the woman was with a friend whom she had been in a relationship with for several weeks.
They may have spent the evening together in Tremolat with friends before returning to the woman's home.
A friend then arrived at her home, ten minutes after the Brit, finding her "collapsed and unconscious" next to a car.
The friend called for help before attempting to administer first aid.
He was temporality held in custody when police arrived to the scene, but was released following a hearing on Wednesday evening.
Francebleu, a French national outlet, reported there was a "large trace of blood" in front of her home.
This "testifies to the violence of the blows inflicted on this woman", according to the outlet.
The woman was a member of the over 50s football team, participating in the South African Grandma's World Cup in April.
Her teammates said that "everyone is in shock" and "it's horrible".
A neighbour, living across the street from the woman's home, said: "I closed the shutters around 9pm, everything was calm. But at 11pm, I saw a lot of flashing lights with the emergency services.
"The police then rang my doorbell around midnight to see if I had noticed anything suspicious, but I didn't see or hear anything."