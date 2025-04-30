British mother of four, 65, found beaten to death outside her home in picturesque French village

A British woman was found beaten to death before her body was discovered in Tremolat, France. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A British woman was found dead after being beaten to death with a sharp object in France.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman, 65, was found by a friend in Tremolat, Dordogne, France.

The mum-of-four appeared to have suffered five wounds that seemed to be caused by a sharp object.

She was found unconscious next to her car, state prosecutor Sylvie Martins Guedes said.

Ms Guedes said the wounds "indicated a particularly violent attack", suggesting the attacker had "an intention to kill".

She said: "Investigations are underway to identify and detain the perpetrator of this crime."

It is believed the woman lived in her Dordogne apartment several years before her death.

Read More: 'Battle lines are drawn': Virginia Giuffre's family release heartbreaking final letter following death of Epstein abuse survivor

Read More: Police arrest 16-year-old after three killed in Swedish city centre shooting

Trémolat, Dordogne, France where the body was found. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutors shared they believe the woman was with a friend whom she had been in a relationship with for several weeks.

They may have spent the evening together in Tremolat with friends before returning to the woman's home.

A friend then arrived at her home, ten minutes after the Brit, finding her "collapsed and unconscious" next to a car.

The friend called for help before attempting to administer first aid.

He was temporality held in custody when police arrived to the scene, but was released following a hearing on Wednesday evening.

Francebleu, a French national outlet, reported there was a "large trace of blood" in front of her home.

This "testifies to the violence of the blows inflicted on this woman", according to the outlet.

The woman was a member of the over 50s football team, participating in the South African Grandma's World Cup in April.

Her teammates said that "everyone is in shock" and "it's horrible".

A neighbour, living across the street from the woman's home, said: "I closed the shutters around 9pm, everything was calm. But at 11pm, I saw a lot of flashing lights with the emergency services.

"The police then rang my doorbell around midnight to see if I had noticed anything suspicious, but I didn't see or hear anything."