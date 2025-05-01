Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for a British mother who was stabbed to death in a "violent attack" in the French countryside.

Karen Carter, 65, was savagely beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Trémolat, east of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening.

The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds.

She had been returning from a night out at a local café-bar with her male friend when her attacker struck and "covered her in stab wounds".

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene at 10.15pm to find the victim had gone into cardiac arrest and suffered wounds to her breast, groin, arm and leg. Despite their best efforts, she died shortly afterwards.

Local gendarmes are now searching for her killer and a criminal enquiry has been opened by Sylvie Martins-Guedes, the Bergerac prosecutor.

News of Mrs Carter's death has shocked the local community, of which she had been a member of for a decade, as tributes began to appear on social media on Wednesday.

A sign was placed on the front of the local café to inform residents that the Wednesday concert evening and Thursday quiz were cancelled 'due to death'.

The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds. Picture: Facebook

Her Queens of Football (Reines du Foot) team gave a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

Her over-50's football team Reines du Foot, or "Queens of Football" in English, posted: "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Karen, our friend and Queen of Football, who leaves a great void in our hearts. All our thoughts go out to her loved ones."

Writing under the post, one person said: "Best thoughts to the team who will miss her every game, to her family and everyone who knows her. A part of her remains in our hearts."

Another said: "My heart goes out to you and his family in this horrible ordeal."

One shocked local posted: "We are no longer safe even at home in the middle of the countryside."

Ms Carter was married to Alan Carter, also 65, who at one point worked for the London Stock Exchange.

The couple were both educated at Rhodes University, South Africa, and, according to the France 3 news outlet, Ms Carter was British.

Her guest houses were frequently used by guests from the UK, as the area was hugely popular with British tourists.

A message written by Ms Carter read: 'We would love to welcome you to visit our beautiful cottage in the Dordogne Valley, France.

Mrs Carter had been returning from a night out at a local café-bar with her male pal when her attacker struck and "covered her in stab wounds". Picture: Facebook

Her guest houses were frequently used by guests from the UK, as the area was hugely popular with British tourists. Picture: Facebook

"Take time out of your crazy schedule and relax into the wonderful slow lifestyle of the French community.'A local prosecutor said Mrs Carter's attacker had "intended to kill" when he carried out his 'particularly violent attack'."

Preliminary information suggests Mrs Carter been with friends before returning home with a male friend "with whom she had been in a relationship for several weeks".

He had trailed behind her by only 10 minutes when he found her "collapsed and unconscious" and started to administer first aid.

The man was briefly held in police custody but was released from his hearing this evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The British Foreign Office has been approached for comment.