Three Brits charged with making hoax ‘swat’ calls to US and Canadian police after FBI investigation

30 April 2025, 15:38

Justice Dept Finds FBI Abuse Of Patriot Act Provision
The charges come following a joint investigation between Merseyside Police and US law enforcement, including the FBI. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Three British men have been charged with making hoax calls to US and Canadian police, an activity known as swatting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam White, 23, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, and Dylan Ash, 18, from Warrington, Cheshire, are facing three counts of conspiring together and with others to do a series of acts tending or intending to pervert the course of justice.

Keiron Ellison, 18, from St Helens, Merseyside, has been charged with two counts of the same offence.

They will all appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 1.

Detective Sergeant Steve Frame from Merseyside Police, said the charges come following an "extensive" investigation between Merseyside Police and US law enforcement, including the FBI.

He added: “They relate to the online activities of an internet based group between October 2022 and April 2023, which (allegedly) planned, advertised and carried out calls to emergency services and internet celebrities reporting fabricated serious, life-threatening incidents, ‘active shooter threats’, to prompt an emergency response.”

The FBI defines “swatting” as a malicious tactic of making hoax calls or reports to emergency services, typically feigning an immediate threat to life, and intending to draw an armed response, such as a Swat team.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The dog chased the horses

Shocking moment police horses are attacked by out-of-control dog

Daniel Graham, 39, (bottom right) Adam Carruthers, 32, (top right) each deny two counts of criminal damage to the tree

'Video of Sycamore Gap tree trophy and chainsaw found in suspect's car boot' played to jury
Armed police were sent to Whitefield Drive in Westvale, Kirkby at 8:25pm on Wednesday 30 April,

Boy, 14, arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Merseyside

Members of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap : Mo Chara, also know as Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai also known as JJ O Dochartaigh (R)

Counter-terror police launch investigation in to Kneecap after 'kill your local MP' call

White and Blue Police Tape with POLICE DO NOT CROSS with DLR station on the background

Boy, 16 and girl, 14 rushed to hospital after Merseyside stabbing

Karen Carter, 65, was beaten to death outside her home in the picturesque village of Dordogne, 70 miles west of Bordeaux, on Tuesday evening

Pictured: British mum-of-four, 65, found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’ as manhunt underway

More UK News

See more More UK News

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday
Ethel May Caterham

British woman becomes world's oldest person at 115 after death of Brazilian nun

People have a swim on a pond in Hampstead Heath park to cool off from the heat.

Hampstead Ladies pond allows trans women to access space as feminists vow to 'reclaim' bathing spot
The car ened up in a ditch in France

Police Charity road trip scuppered after officers spin in oil and crash into a ditch

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park

Body recovered after boy, 16 went missing while swimming in lake at country park

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News