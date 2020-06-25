Brixton party chaos as police attacked and threatened with sword

By EJ Ward

Brixton was the scene of violent chaos on Wednesday night after police officers were attacked while attempting to break up a party which spiralled out of control.

Video footage posted on social media showed gangs of youths chasing police officers and smashing emergency service vehicles.

In one clip, a person can be saying: "They have run the police out of here."

One witness tweeted: "Only in Brixton, you’ll see feds getting run out of the area."

Footage from earlier in the night showed a large gathering near the Angell Town area of Brixton.

A police helicopter was reportedly circling the area for several hours.

Police swamped the area on Wednesday night. Picture: Twitter

However, the night quickly descended into chaos with a video showing dozens of revellers running and screaming.

Videos from the evening showed lines of police being attacked with partygoers hurling objects at them.

One video appeared to show a man brandishing a sword at a line of police officers in the street.

LBC News has contacted the Met Police for comment