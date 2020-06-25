Brixton party chaos as police attacked and threatened with sword
25 June 2020, 08:02 | Updated: 25 June 2020, 08:14
Brixton was the scene of violent chaos on Wednesday night after police officers were attacked while attempting to break up a party which spiralled out of control.
Video footage posted on social media showed gangs of youths chasing police officers and smashing emergency service vehicles.
In one clip, a person can be saying: "They have run the police out of here."
One witness tweeted: "Only in Brixton, you’ll see feds getting run out of the area."
Footage from earlier in the night showed a large gathering near the Angell Town area of Brixton.
A police helicopter was reportedly circling the area for several hours.
However, the night quickly descended into chaos with a video showing dozens of revellers running and screaming.
Videos from the evening showed lines of police being attacked with partygoers hurling objects at them.
One video appeared to show a man brandishing a sword at a line of police officers in the street.
LBC News has contacted the Met Police for comment