Brookside star jailed after scamming aspiring models out of £13.6 million with fake agency

1 March 2025, 07:54

Foster has been jailed for the scams
Foster has been jailed for the scams. Picture: National Trading Standards

By Kit Heren

A former soap star has been jailed after conning aspiring models out of £13.6 million in a series of scams.

Former Brookside actor Philip Foster, 49, ran the operation involving an extensive network of sham modelling agencies that exploited the dreams of aspiring young models and their parents for more than eight years.

Foster, of Marbella, Spain, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday for conspiracy to defraud along with eight of his associates who were sentenced for the same offence and on money laundering charges, National Trading Standards (NTS) said.

More than 6,000 victims parted with large sums of money on the false promise of securing paid modelling work in the fraud that Foster ran from his base in Spain, where he lived a luxurious lifestyle.

He used a network of associates in England to operate a string of sham modelling agencies and photography studios in cities including London, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Coventry and Nottingham which was uncovered after a six-year NTS investigation.

After the sentencing Lord Bichard, NTS chairman, said that Foster's "cruel exploits left thousands of victims in serious debt, causing lasting emotional distress and significant financial pressures".

The victims were duped into thinking that a model agency was interested in them, with emails telling them they had potential after they responded to a local photographic studio and social media advertising campaign.

An invite to get a "free" test shoot at the photographic studio was used to try to extort money, according to NTS.

They were handed glossy brochures, told that other people like them had been successful and they had passed their studio test but they would need to buy a photographic portfolio for the modelling agencies who were interested in them.

They were told they had to buy their portfolio photographs from the studio in order to join an agency and become an agency model.

Some of them used credit deals arranged by the fraudsters or expensive payday loans to make the upfront payment.

In return, the victims got poor quality digital photographs that stood no real chance of landing them professional jobs and most did not get paid modelling work.

Foster bought high-end watches and cars with his share of the proceeds, while many victims told NTS investigators they had been left financially and emotionally devastated and felt humiliated and betrayed.

Some experienced lasting distress that affected their confidence, wellbeing and their ability to trust others.

The sham agencies, which paid no tax, existed for short periods before being dissolved and repeatedly rebranded.

Money from the scam was laundered through UK bank accounts before being transferred to Spain or carried in cash on commercial flights by co-conspirators, the NTS said.

Michael Foster, 27, of Liverpool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years for conspiracy to defraud, while Jamie Peters, 52, of Warrington, received a suspended 24-month prison sentence for the same offence.

Lisa Foster, 42, of Astley, Greater Manchester, was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence, Emily Newall, 29, of Kearsley, Greater Manchester, was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence while Atif Qadar, 44, of Crowthorne, Berkshire, got a suspended 12-month prison sentence.

Each of them was convicted of conspiracy to defraud.

Paul Fleury, 57, of Swinton, Manchester, received an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for conspiracy to defraud.

Aslihan Foster, 39, of Coventry, received a suspended 18-month prison sentence, while Paul Evans, 39, of no known address, got a three-and-a-half year suspended prison sentence after they were both convicted of offences related to money laundering.

North Yorkshire Council's executive member for managing our environment councillor Greg White said: "Foster and his fellow scammers cruelly exploited young hopefuls trying to break into one of the most competitive industries.

"In some cases, parents borrowed money or sacrificed savings, believing they were investing in their children's futures.

"I urge anyone searching online for modelling opportunities to remember that legitimate agencies don't ask for money upfront, it's often only scam agencies who push expensive photoshoots as a prerequisite to getting work."

Councillor Jenny Kent, of City of York Council, said: "Mr Foster and his associates made millions by exploiting the hopes of young people, leaving a trail of broken dreams and financial hardship."

