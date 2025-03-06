Brother of viral Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' charged over involvement in $100K crypto fraud

6 March 2025, 15:00

The brother of Olympic breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has been charged after dealing with proceeds from an alleged fraud syndicate
The brother of Olympic breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has been charged after dealing with proceeds from an alleged fraud syndicate. Picture: Alamy & X/BrendangGunn_

By Will Conroy

The brother of Olympic breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has been charged with dealing with more than $150,000 of criminal proceeds from an alleged fraud syndicate.

Brendan Gunn has been charged by Australia’s financial watchdog after allegedly receiving two bank cheques totaling $181,000 in his role as director of a financial services company.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have released a statement detailing the allegations against Gunn, of Camp Hill, Queensland following an investigation into Mormarkets.

“It is alleged that Mr. Gunn dealt with two bank checks, which contained the proceeds of four investment amounts totaling $181,000 made by three victim investors who deposited funds for conversion to cryptocurrency,’’ the ASIC statement said.

“On behalf of Mormarkets Pty Ltd, Mr Gunn (allegedly) sought to open a series of bank accounts on an ongoing basis to receive and transfer deposits, despite bank accounts being repeatedly closed due to concerns about scams and Mr Gunn being informed of these concerns.”

It is not alleged that Rachel Gunn is involved in any wrongdoing
It is not alleged that Rachel Gunn is involved in any wrongdoing. Picture: Alamy

If Gunn is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a $37,800 fine or both.

ASIC chairman Joe Longo added: “ASIC continues to prioritize scam prevention and detection activity to protect consumers.

“We will continue to partner with international law enforcement organizations and investigate and take action where we see misconduct.

“This matter reflects ASIC’s commitment to pursue those in Australia who it is alleged are involved in facilitating cross-border scams targeting Australian investors.”

Raygun’s performances during breakdancing’s debut at last year’s Paris Olympics went viral
Raygun’s performances during breakdancing’s debut at last year’s Paris Olympics went viral. Picture: Alamy

It is not alleged that Raygun is involved in any wrongdoing, with Brendan Gunn to return to court on April 29.

Raygun’s performances during breakdancing’s debut at last year’s Paris Olympics went viral after she failed to get on the scoreboard in all three of her competition rounds.

But her brother Brendan publicly supported her on social media at the time, posting: “Could not be prouder of my amazing sister #raygun aka Rachael Gunn who did an incredible job competing in a brand new Olympic sport representing this great country.

“You will always be a winner to me.”

