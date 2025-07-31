Two brothers including man, 20, who assaulted two female police officers in Manchester airport face retrial

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport will face a retrial in April next year. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport will face a retrial in April next year, after Mohammed Fahir Amaaz was found guilty of assaulting two female police officers in the brawl.

A 20-year-old man has been found guilty of assaulting a member of the public and two female police officers at Manchester Airport last year.

The incident went viral on social media at the time, after videos of Amaaz fighting with the police officers and later being tased were shared online.

But the jury were unable to reach a verdict on a second count against Mohammed Fahir Amaaz and his brother Muhammad Amaad, on whether the brothers assaulted Pc Zachary Marsden causing actual bodily harm.

At a hearing on Thursday, Judge Neil Flewitt KC fixed a retrial for April 7 next year, with the case estimated to last three to four weeks.

Amaaz was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of the assault of Pc Lydia Ward causing actual bodily harm and the assault of emergency worker Pc Ellie Cook.

Human Rights lawyer Aamer Anwar (centre) arrives with Muhammed Amaad (left) and Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (right) at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

He was also found guilty of an earlier assault of a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, at the airport.

A bail application for Amaaz, who was remanded in custody after the verdicts were returned, was adjourned until August 26.

Amaad, who was given unconditional bail, shook his brother's hand before leaving the dock.

Amaaz floored Pc Lydia Ward with a punch to the face which broke her nose and also knocked Pc Ellie Cook to the ground, they heard.

Amaaz previously claimed he was acting in self defence, or in defence of his brother, when he struck out at the police officers.

The Greater Manchester Police officers entered the Terminal 2 car park paystation after reports that a male fitting Amaaz’s description had head-butted a member of the public inside the airport just minutes before on July 23.

Prosecutors say Amaaz resisted arrest and his brother Amaad intervened, as both subjected the officers to a “high level of violence”.

Mobile phone footage of a kick and stamp by Pc Marsden as Amaaz lay on the floor was shared on social media and went viral.

Giving evidence, Amaaz said he feared the "lunatic" male officer would "batter him to death" and Amaad said he believed he was under attack.

The defence said the officers used "unlawful force" as they grabbed Amaaz from behind without announcing themselves.

Amaaz has told Liverpool Crown Court that he feared Pc Marsden would “batter him” to death as he said he was grabbed by the head and neck, and pushed downwards.

He also told the jury he "did not know" the police officers he hit to the floor were women, and said he thought they "tried to kill" him.

The court heard PC Ward suffered a broken nose from the incident.

She remembered "falling on the floor and everything went black" after a "really forceful" blow to her face.

Police bodycam shows moment Manchester airport incident unfolds

PC Ward said: "As I came round, all I could feel was blood pouring out of my nose. I was just thinking he has done something to my nose, face area, I didn't know what has happened.

"I was terrified to be honest. I was absolutely terrified. I had never experienced that level of violence towards me in my life."

After the verdicts were reached Judge Ian Flewitt KC thanked the jurors for their deliberations during the trial.

"The prosecution will have to decide whether to seek a retrial on count two," he said.

"They clearly did not know and could not have known what your verdicts were. They have an opportunity to think about that understandably and quite properly they would like some time to do that."

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, has been convicted of common assault and two counts of actual bodily harm. Picture: GMP/PA

'Appalling conduct'

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Sir Stephen Watson said: "While disappointed that the prosecution case was not fully endorsed, I welcome the findings of the jury in respect of the convicted offender, whose appalling conduct has now been exposed to legitimate public scrutiny.

"I am grateful to the prosecution team, and to those investigating officers from GMP who have worked hard to assist the court in enabling justice to be done in respect of those counts where a verdict was reached.

"GMP is actively supportive of a retrial in respect of the two counts where a verdict was not achieved. We remain fully committed to providing the prosecution team with every assistance needed to reach an outcome on these matters.

"Our officers first approached the man now convicted in order to make an arrest following the unprovoked assault on an innocent man in the presence of his wife and children. They were responding quickly to precisely the sort of outrageous criminal behaviour that rightly offends the public.

"Whilst assaults on police officers are sadly not uncommon - 44 of my officers are assaulted every week across GM - such attacks can never be justified. Our officers are decent people who routinely place themselves in harm’s way to protect the public. They deserve our respect and support.

"I am particularly grateful to those many members of the public who have contacted the force in order to pass on their best wishes to the officers affected."