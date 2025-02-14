Girl, 9, killed after being hit by London bus, as driver charged with driving while drunk or on drugs

Ada Bikakci. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A bus driver has been charged with causing the death of a 9-year-old girl in a collision last summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Asolo-Agogua, 23, is also charged with causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and driving while over the drug limit, after Ada Bicakci was killed last August.

Asolo-Agogua was driving the bus in Bexleyheath, south-east London when it hit Ada and her younger brother on the morning of August 3. A family member was with them at the time of the crash.

Both children were taken to hospital but Ada died two days later.

Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Read more: One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand

Read more: Flowers left at site of fatal crash after two children killed in 'hit and run' - as man and woman arrested

Ada Bicakci. Picture: Alamy

He was arrested on the day of the incident on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Asolo-Agogua, of Nunhead, also in south-east London, has been bailed. His next court date is at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on March 24.

The fatal collision took place in Watling Street near the junction with Halcot Avenue.

Dom Joly debates with caller, who believes he can 'drive better on cannabis'

Ada, a Turkish-British national, lived in Bexleyheath with her family and attended a local primary school.

She was a keen gymnast and swimmer and also went to a Turkish school in south-east London.

Her organs were donated and she went on to help six other people after her death, her family said.