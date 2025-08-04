Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'

4 August 2025, 17:08 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 18:28

Mohammed Algasim
Mohammed Algasim, 20, from Saudi Arabia, was pronounced dead at the scene following a stabbing in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/PA

By Flaminia Luck

A student from Saudi Arabia who was stabbed to death while on a 10-week placement studying English in Cambridge was "pure of heart" and "passionate about others", his family said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohammed Algasim, 20, was pronounced dead after police were called to Mill Park, a street near the city's main train station, late on Friday.

Floral tributes have been left on the pavement outside an apartment block in the street.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that a 21-year-old man, Chas Corrigan, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Officers had been called to Mill Park at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence.

Mohammed
Mohammed Algasim. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Mr Algasim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.01am on Saturday despite the best efforts of paramedics, the force said.

In a statement issued through police, his family said he was a "young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage".

"He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance," they said.

"He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others.

Read more: Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

Read more: Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

"Over time, he became the family's charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.

"He was his father's support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles.

"He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother's heart and the closest to his sisters' embrace."

Cambridgeshire Police said Corrigan, of Holbrook Road, Cambridge, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The force said he has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

Floral tributes left outside a building in Mill Park, near Cambridge train station, where 20-year-old student Mohammed Algasim was fatally attacked
Floral tributes left where Mohammed Algasim was fatally attacked. Picture: Alamy
A view of a message among floral tributes left outside a building in Mill Park, near Cambridge train station
A view of a message among floral tributes left outside a building in Mill Park, near Cambridge train station. Picture: Alamy

A 50-year-old man, also from the city, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in custody.

EF International Language Campuses Cambridge, a private school offering English language courses to overseas students, previously said it was "deeply saddened" to confirm one of its adult students had died.

A message, on a piece of paper taped to a barrier behind the floral tributes in Mill Park, said "may your soul be at peace" and had heart shapes drawn on it.

It also said "inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un", which is an Arabic phrase meaning "to God we belong and to Him we return".

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, police said.

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: Global

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder
UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England.

Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy arrested on suspected firearms charge during LA traffic stop

Police officers patrol the Bell Hotel in Epping, near London on July 27

Two men charged following anti-immigration protests outside Epping hotel - bringing total charge count to 11
A fifth person has been charged by counter-terrorism police after aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in June.

Fifth person charged by counter-terrorism police over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

More UK News

See more More UK News

Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.

Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Demonstration on the eve of parliament voting to proscribe Palestine Action.

Palestine Action supporters 'plan to overwhelm the police' with upcoming demonstration

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach

Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News