Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'

Mohammed Algasim, 20, from Saudi Arabia, was pronounced dead at the scene following a stabbing in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police/PA

By Flaminia Luck

A student from Saudi Arabia who was stabbed to death while on a 10-week placement studying English in Cambridge was "pure of heart" and "passionate about others", his family said.

Mohammed Algasim, 20, was pronounced dead after police were called to Mill Park, a street near the city's main train station, late on Friday.

Floral tributes have been left on the pavement outside an apartment block in the street.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that a 21-year-old man, Chas Corrigan, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

Officers had been called to Mill Park at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence.

Mohammed Algasim. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Mr Algasim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.01am on Saturday despite the best efforts of paramedics, the force said.

In a statement issued through police, his family said he was a "young man brimming with enthusiasm, brimming with chivalry and courage".

"He was a dutiful son, a loving brother, and the leader of the family in spirit, not in appearance," they said.

"He was cheerful, chivalrous, pure of heart, quick to give, and passionate about others.

"Over time, he became the family's charisma, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy in every gathering.

"He was his father's support, his familiar companion, and the assistant to his uncles and maternal uncles.

"He was the most compassionate person to ever visit a mother's heart and the closest to his sisters' embrace."

Cambridgeshire Police said Corrigan, of Holbrook Road, Cambridge, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The force said he has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

Floral tributes left where Mohammed Algasim was fatally attacked. Picture: Alamy

A view of a message among floral tributes left outside a building in Mill Park, near Cambridge train station. Picture: Alamy

A 50-year-old man, also from the city, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in custody.

EF International Language Campuses Cambridge, a private school offering English language courses to overseas students, previously said it was "deeply saddened" to confirm one of its adult students had died.

A message, on a piece of paper taped to a barrier behind the floral tributes in Mill Park, said "may your soul be at peace" and had heart shapes drawn on it.

It also said "inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un", which is an Arabic phrase meaning "to God we belong and to Him we return".

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, police said.