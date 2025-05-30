Breaking News

Russian captain of ship in North Sea oil tanker crash pleads not guilty to manslaughter

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Russian captain of a ship that crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea in March has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Vladimir Motin, 59, the Russian captain of a container ship that crashed into a US oil tanker in the North Sea, has pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to the manslaughter of a crew member.

Motin’s vessel - the Portuguese-flagged Solong was involved in a fatal collision with the American tanker Stena Immaculate off the coast of Yorkshire on March 10th.

36 crew from both ships were rescued, but one sailor from the Solong - Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia, 38 - died in the collision.

An investigation into the incident found that neither ship employed a “dedicated lookout” and were battling “patchy” conditions at the time of the crash.

In a preliminary report released in April by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch, it was revealed visibility when the Solong hit the Stena Immaculate oil tanker on March 10th was “patchy.”

Solong crashed into the Stena Immaculate at around 16 knots (18.4mph), causing a massive blaze as both ships burst into flames

"The visibility in the area north of the Humber light float was reported to be patchy and varying between 0.25 nautical miles (nm) and 2.0nm," the report said.

36 people were rescued following the crash. Picture: Marine Accident Investigation Branch

"Neither Solong nor Stena Immaculate had a dedicated lookout on the bridge.

"At (7am), Solong's master returned to the bridge and took over the watch as the lone watchkeeper."

Stena Immaculate was approaching the Humber Estuary when it was directed to anchor in an area with eight other vessels.

It was on its way from Grangemouth, Scotland, to Rotterdam, the Netherlands at the time.

Both crews took “immediate action” when the vessels collided, the report said. Picture: Marine Accident Investigation Branch

At around 1:30pm, the Solong “altered course” to a heading of 150 degrees, which is a south-east direction, the report said.

It maintained this course, apart from a “slight deviation at 3:45am, until the crash.

Both crews took “immediate action” when the vessels collided, the report said.

It went on: “Attempts by Stena Immaculate’s crew to fight the fire, and for Solong’s crew to locate the missing able seaman, were hampered by the severity of the fire.

“Both Stena Immaculate and Solong’s crew abandoned to lifeboats and were subsequently recovered by the efforts of local boats and emergency responders, co-ordinated by His Majesty’s Coastguard.”

A total of 36 people were rescued from the ships following the incident, one person is feared dead.

Captain of the Solong, Russian national Vladimir Motin, 59, has appeared been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and was remanded in custody following the catastrophic incident.