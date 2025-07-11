Two women, in their 80s and 90s, die after stolen BMW crashes into care home during police pursuit

The crash happened at Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland on Wednesday night. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Two women, one in her 90s and the other in her 80s, have died after a BMW that was being followed by police crashed into their care home in Sunderland, on Wednesday evening.

The blue BMW was being pursued by officers on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland when it collided with Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack at around 9.40pm.

A woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, who were residents at the care home, died on Thursday, the force said. An investigation will consider whether the collision contributed to their deaths.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle at around 9.20pm on Wednesday and the crash caused structural damage.

Two men, both aged 21, who were previously arrested over the incident have been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The car was reported stolen from the Fenham area of Newcastle . Picture: LBC

Both were originally arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, while one was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. They remained in police custody.

Northumbria Police said eight other residents were taken to hospital in the aftermath with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and only one of these remained in hospital on Friday.

The BMW was reported stolen from an address in Fenham, Newcastle, at around 9.20pm on Wednesday and it was seen in the Sunderland area around 15 minutes later.

Police were authorised to pursue the vehicle, which crashed into the care home around five minutes later.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force said.

Eight other residents were taken to hospital in the aftermath of the crash. Picture: LBC

'Extremely sad development'

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely sad development and all of our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of everyone affected.

"We will continue to support them in any way that we can at this time.

"Our investigations remain at an early stage, and we would ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community."

The care home is run by Avery Healthcare which issued a statement on Thursday, before the deaths of the two women was known, saying residents had been moved to alternative accommodation.

The firm said: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time.

"Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable.

"We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved."