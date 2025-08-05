Catapult crackdown as police issue warning after man shot in face

By Josef Al Shemary

A police force has issued instructions for a "catapult crackdown" in response to residents' antisocial behaviour concerns.

Video footage released by Kent Police shows officers confronting teenagers and searching them for catapults and ball bearings.

It comes on the back of neighbourhood reports that catapults were being used to harm wildlife such as seagulls and pigeons, as well as causing criminal damage.

The force said that since June it had received 14 contacts a day relating to use or possession of catapults, although that can include reports of the same incident.

It said it had searched and seized catapults from children and teenagers in Fant, Maidstone, Rochester, Herne Bay, Sheerness, Sittingbourne and Tunbridge Wells in July of this year.

Chief Inspector James Ross said: "It is not currently illegal to possess a catapult but if our officers suspect one is being used to commit crime or antisocial behaviour then they will not hesitate to seize and destroy it along with any other items such as ball bearings.

"They will also make arrests and bring offenders to court if necessary and proportionate.

"Being visible is the bedrock of our service to the public and we will continue to carry out regular patrols in order to stamp down on this type of unacceptable behaviour."

One teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted killing a seagull with a catapult at Margate Magistrates' Court in June.

Kent Police said it is still investigating several other reported incidents, including the alleged assault of a man who was shot in the face by a catapult in Langley, Maidstone.

Chief Inspector Ross added: "We are very grateful to everyone who reports incidents to us, which helps us understand which areas would benefit most from regular patrols and who is responsible for these antisocial and criminal acts."