Double Catford stabbing leaves two in hospital as man arrested

The incident took place at Rushey Green, Catford, London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Two men were rushed to A&E after a double stabbing in Catford as a suspect has been arrested.

Two men, in their 30s, suffered stab wounds this afternoon in Rushey Green, Catford.

London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance service rushed to the scene at 1.43pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services took the two victims to hospital, with one as priority, but it is not yet known if their injuries are life-threatening.

According to eyewitnesses, the stabbing allegedly took place on a bus. This has not been confirmed by police at this time.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and affray. He remains in police custody.

Officers remain at the location and a crime scene has been established.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.43pm today (July 1) to reports of a stabbing on Rushey Green, Catford.

"We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than three minutes. We treated two people. We took one patient to a major trauma centre as a priority and the other patient to a local hospital.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4709/01JUL or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.