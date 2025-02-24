Cause of death revealed after missing sisters found in Scotland river

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The cause of death of two sisters whose bodies were found in a Scottish river have been revealed.

Two bodies were recovered from the River Dee earlier in February, and were identified as sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

The sisters, both aged 32, were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge over the River Dee in Aberdeen at about 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

The police have now confirmed that their cause of death was drowning.

A woman's body was recovered from the river near Queen Elizabeth Bridge just before 8am on Friday January 31 before the body of a second woman was found in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge at around 9.05pm that day.

The force said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The siblings' disappearance sparked a major Police Scotland operation, with the force's extensive searches of the River Dee coming to an end three weeks later.

The sisters, part of a set of triplets, had made an earlier visit to the bridge where they were last seen hours before they disappeared, CCTV footage previously revealed.

Police Scotland said a text message was also sent to the women's landlady on the morning they vanished, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.

The sisters, who moved to Scotland from Hungary a decade ago, had not told relatives they were going to move out of their rented flat immediately.

Their brother, Jozsef, previously told the BBC: "They wrote a message to their landlady that they wanted to immediately end their tenancy agreement. We didn't have any information about that.

"So that's the strange thing, that the girls didn't tell us anything about that.

"They never mentioned any such plan."

Superintendent David Howieson said: "Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

"We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation."

Tributes have been left near where they disappeared, by Queen Elizabeth Bridge, Aberdeen.