CCTV footage of teenagers released as police appeal for information after two kittens ‘tortured and killed’

The Met police have issued CCTV footage of two teenagers they want to speak to after two kittens were ‘tortured and killed’ in Ruislip.
By Josef Al Shemary

On Saturday, police received a report from a member of the public stating that two teenagers had allegedly dismembered two kittens in Ickenham Road, Ruislip.

The footage released by the police shows the teenagers, a boy and a girl, calmly walking along a road together, before later being seen running in the other direction.

The boy was carrying a duffel bag, which police believe contained the kittens.

Police launched an investigation ‘immediately’ and said urgent enquiries have been carried out since the first report, but have not made any arrests so far.

Police Sergeant Babs Rock from the Met has turned to the public to ask for assistance. She said: “This is an incredibly distressing incident which I know has caused concern in the local community.

“We are currently looking to speak with a young boy, described to be 5ft6 with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with long sleeves, with blue jeans on the day of the incident.

“He was also seen carrying a black duffel bag, which sadly is thought to have contained the kittens.

“We would also like to speak with the young girl, who accompanied the boy, described to be 5ft6 with long red hair. She was wearing a white top with black shorts. She was also carrying a purple jumper, which she later puts on to wear.

“If you know these two individuals then please come forward to us, we would like to speak with them as soon as possible.”

If you have any concerns about this incident, then you can speak with your local neighbourhood officers who will be happy to support you.

If you have any information then please come forward to police by calling 101 stating CAD3355/03MAY. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

