CCTV released in hunt for man who raped 14-year-old girl in train station toilets

21 February 2025, 12:30

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace
Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace. Picture: British Transport Police

By Asher McShane

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after a girl aged 14 was raped at a train station in Essex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl was attacked sometime between 2.30am and 4.40am on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in the toilets at Harlow Town train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now issued photos of a man they want to speak to.

The BTP said in a statement: “A year on from the day of the incident, detectives investigating a rape and sexual assault at Harlow Town railway station continue to appeal for information regarding a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.

Read more: Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Read more: NHS 'dentistry deserts' get 700,000 extra appointments – see if your area will benefit

“In the early hours of Sunday 18 February between 2.30am and 4.40am a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and subsequently raped in the toilets at the station.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2400021176 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest
David López Ibáñez is a 2nd violinist with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra

London Philharmonia violinist has 'priceless' 300-year-old instrument stolen - as musician appeals for its return
Lisa Smith, 43, was with a female friend when she was killed outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Kent

Husband's body 'spotted in water' after he ‘shot wife’ on Valentine’s Day before jumping to death from Dartford Crossing
Cole, 29, shared 4,431 texts and calls with a 28-year prisoner over a five-month period which were "sexualised or flirtatious" in nature

Prison officer jailed after kissing and sending 'sexualised' messages to inmate

Mussie Imnetu died in hospital after being attacked

‘Monster’ who beat top chef to death near Notting Hill Carnival before going clubbing guilty of murder
Man burns down another man's house, 700 miles away, after discovering he was chatting to his ex-girlfriend online.

Man arrested after burning down house 700 miles away in revenge attack after occupant chatted to ex-girlfriend

More UK News

See more More UK News

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

'It's a nightmare': Six children homeless after 'sewage explosion' wrecks temporary house

An urgent cheese warning has been issued

Urgent cheese warning as cheddars sold by Tesco recalled due to deadly listeria contamination
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

William and Kate will join King in VE Day anniversary events

Andrew Tate shares comment about Ariana Grande.

Andrew Tate sparks outrage after 'disgusting' comment on Ariana Grande's appearance

The pair were part of the elite SAS

Who Dares Deals: Special Forces soldiers face jail over plans to sell drugs and fake Rolex watches
Dentists Offering NHS Treatment.

NHS 'dentistry deserts' get 700,000 extra appointments – see if your area will benefit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News