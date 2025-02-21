CCTV released in hunt for man who raped 14-year-old girl in train station toilets

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace. Picture: British Transport Police

By Asher McShane

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after a girl aged 14 was raped at a train station in Essex.

The girl was attacked sometime between 2.30am and 4.40am on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in the toilets at Harlow Town train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) have now issued photos of a man they want to speak to.

The BTP said in a statement: “A year on from the day of the incident, detectives investigating a rape and sexual assault at Harlow Town railway station continue to appeal for information regarding a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.

“In the early hours of Sunday 18 February between 2.30am and 4.40am a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and subsequently raped in the toilets at the station.

“Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 2400021176 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.