CCTV search after man 'spied on women in their bathrooms' at east London flats

Police want to trace this man after he was seen on a doorbell CCTV camera. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after several women were spied on through bathroom windows on an estate in east London.

Scotland Yard received a complaint on December 15 2020 that a man had been visiting an estate in Hackney and watching women in their bathrooms.

A first incident was reported after a resident was alerted that someone was outside their flat by their Ring doorbell camera.

Police carried out further investigations and door-to-door enquiries, and learned the man had been going to other flats on the same estate for several months and committing the same offence.

Detectives have released an image from a ring doorbell of a man they wish to speak with.

The suspect is described as a mixed race man, aged between 18 and 25 years old, with short, dark curly hair.

Anyone who may know this man is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 3760/10MAR21.