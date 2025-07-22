Celebrity osteopath unmasked as serial voyeur jailed after spying on 2,000 women

22 July 2025, 13:54 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 13:56

Torbern Stig Hersborg
Torbern Stig Hersborg, 64, of Tower Hamlets, London, took secret pictures and videos of approximately 2,000 women in his clinic. Picture: CPS

By Ella Bennett

A celebrity osteopath branded “one of London’s most prolific voyeurs” has been jailed for three years and five months for secretly taking pictures and videos of thousands of women.

Danish national Torben Stig Hersborg, 64, of Tower Hamlets, east London, filmed and photographed around 2,000 women across more than a decade in his clinic in Old Street, north-east London, as well as on beaches, on footpaths, waiting at bus stops or for the Tube and when they were in their own homes.

He was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting eight counts of voyeurism.

The victims who were spied on could not be identified from the images, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Alex Weichselbaum, from the CPS, said: “Hersborg operated in plain sight for too long and, having targeted thousands of women over 12 years, we believe the scale and significance of his offending makes him one of London’s most prolific voyeurs.

“His meticulously planned acts included setting up secret cameras in his clinic and covertly filming women – both in public and when they thought they were in the privacy of their own homes.

“Hersborg deliberately abused the trust of his unwitting patients by filming them in intimate positions and targeted strangers for his own sexual gratification.

“Women should be free to live their lives without unwanted intrusion – particularly from sexual offenders like Hersborg who deliberately chose to film or photograph them in their most private or intimate moments.”

Read more: Celebrity osteopath caught in decade-long voyeurism and upskirting scandal

Torben Hersborg (l) pictured with his childhood friend, actor Mads Mikkelsen, Central London Osteopathy
Torben Hersborg (l) pictured with his childhood friend, actor Mads Mikkelsen, Central London Osteopathy. Picture: Torben Hersborg (l) pictured with his childhood friend, actor Mads Mikkelsen, Central London Osteopathy

The osteopath boasted a celebrity client list including Caroline Wozniacki and Anna Friel.

His crimes were revealed when a member of the public called police in December last year after they saw Hersborg in the back seat of his Lexus vehicle parked outside university accommodation in Islington, north London.

He was wearing black gloves and sat on top of black plastic bags, and a telescope and video camera were found in the car.

After he was arrested, investigators found thousands of photos and videos on devices in his possession, including images of women undressing and two while they were having sex.

