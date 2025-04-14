Charity workers 'devastated' as church foodbank in Glasgow trashed and vandalised during 'break-in'

Staff arrived on Friday morning to find out the foodbank had been broken into and vandalised. Picture: Glasgow SW Foodbank/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Charity workers at one of Scotland's busiest foodbanks say they are 'devastated' after the foodbank was trashed during a 'break-in'.

Staff at the Cardonald Centre, which is based at a local Parish Church in Glasgow, provide thousands of families with food parcels every year.

Staff arrived on Friday morning to find out the foodbank had been broken into and vandalised.

Development Manager Claire McCunnie told LBC the incident has led to the loss of 'thousands of pounds worth of stock' and materials.

She said: "Glasgow South West Foodbank is a small, independent, local charity. We already have an Urgent Appeal running to try and raise desperately needed funds to allow us to continue operating in the current challenging climate.

"We have been facing an increase in demand, increased food costs and a decrease in donations, so this incident has happened at a particularly unfortunate time for us.

"When we arrived at our Cardonald Foodbank Centre on Friday morning, we were told by the Session Clerk of the Church about the break-in.

"Due to the strength and tenacity of our staff and volunteers, we were able to open the centre, as normal, that morning and serve the people who attended needing our help.

"Thankfully, no one was here when the break in occurred, and no one was hurt. But clearing up all the mess left behind was very upsetting as, of course, was the loss of stock.

"We are a small team who work extremely hard helping vulnerable people in our community offering so much more than just food parcels. The advice services people can access through us lift the weight of worry and fear off people’s shoulders. We know that for some people that can be lifesaving.

Foodbanks support vulnerable people in the community. Picture: Alamy

"If anyone feels moved to help us replace the stock and materials lost during this incident, we would be extremely grateful for any donations. You can donate money online ... food at our warehouse or drop off points in local supermarkets or even become one of regular donors."

A Police Scotland spokesperson told LBC: "Around 10am on Friday, 11 April, 2025, we received a report of a break-in at a premises in Berryknowes Road, Glasgow.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved."