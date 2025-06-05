Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

5 June 2025, 15:21

Chelsey Suzanne Knox
Chelsey Knox from Kent has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

A former teaching assistant from Kent is facing prison after sending naked photos of herself to a teenage boy on Snapchat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chelsey Knox, from Hartley, near Gravesend, sent the boy, aged under 16, a video of herself in the shower, two topless photos and a picture of herself using a sex toy, Kent Online reported.

The 33-year-old mum pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child.

She also admitted two counts of causing a child to watch an image of sexual activity and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Knox asked the schoolboy to send pictures of his penis after she began messaging him.

Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court heard she carried out the offences between March 24 and April 5 last year.

Chelsey Suzanne Knox
The former teaching assistant must now sign the sex offenders’ register. Picture: Facebook

The court heard Snapchat messages between the two started in February last year - but they were not sexualised at first and seemed to be friendly.

Rajni Prashar, prosecuting, said: “She then sent a message asking him to come to her house, and she sent a picture of a bottle of alcohol and said there was a party.

“She also sent a message saying he was a good lad and she had her legs on show, but she then sent a topless photo and a video of her in the shower and she asked him to send a picture of his penis.”

Knox
Knox will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court . Picture: Facebook

The 33-year-old was bailed on the condition she signs on to the sex offenders’ register.

Knox will be sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on a later date to be set.

She was also convicted last year of actual bodily harm after she chased and attacked a woman she had followed in her car, leaving her with cuts to her ear and lip, as well as severe bruising to the face, Kent Online reported.

As a result of an early guilty plea in relation to the attack, magistrates in Sevenoaks handed her a sentence of 24 weeks in custody but they suspended the term for 18 months.

