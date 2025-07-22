Girl, 5, taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by man on e-scooter - as police issue appeal

22 July 2025, 18:06 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 18:16

The collision in Cheltenham also caused the rider to come off his scooter . Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with a head injury after a man speeding on an e-scooter collided with her.

Police have released an image of the suspected individual in an attempt to identify him.

Officers received a report a five-year-old girl was walking along the Honeybourne Line, Cheltenham, with two adults at around 12.30pm when a man riding an e-scooter at speed collided with her.

She was knocked to the ground and sustained an injury to her head which required hospital treatment.

The collision also caused the rider to come off his scooter and after a brief exchange of words with the adults, he then left the scene in the direction of the train station without leaving his details.

A member of the public who heard the incident was able to take a photo of the man as he rode away. 

A number of enquiries have been carried out since the incident and investigating officers are now appealing for the man pictured to come forward.

They are also asking anyone who recognises him to contact police.

CHELTENHAM SPA RAILWAY STATION GLOUCESTERSHIRE UK
The man then left the scene in the direction of the train station . Picture: Alamy

