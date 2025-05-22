Exclusive

Chemical castration for sex offenders could be mandatory in future after launch of new scheme, Justice Sec tells LBC

Shabana Mahmood told MPs the government would "continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal.". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Justice Secretary has told LBC that chemical castration for sex offenders could be mandatory in the future following the launch of a new pilot scheme.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shabana Mahmood today announced a pilot scheme to chemically castrate certain sex offenders will be rolled out at 20 prisons across the country.

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Ms Mahmood confirmed that she is “looking at” making chemical castration mandatory for certain sex offenders.

Explaining how the scheme is set to work, she said: "You would never do this in cases where there's any doubt.

“I mean, at the moment, it started off as a voluntary trial, a very, very small-scale pilot in this country. I think that the evidence, small though it is from other jurisdictions and from here, suggests that a combination of chemical suppressants, two types of medication, plus psychological interventions, can have a huge impact on reducing reoffending.

Read more: Sex offenders in 20 prisons to be chemically castrated under pilot scheme, Justice Secretary confirms

Watch Again: Andrew Marr speaks to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood | 22/05/25

“We will start building on that pilot. We will do a phased rollout, starting with two new regions. It will remain voluntary for now, but what I've said is, I'm willing to look at mandation as well".

She told Marr that she has no moral objections to the chemical castration of those found guilty of sex offences.

"No,” she said when pressed on her feelings about the scheme.

“I am exploring mandation as part of our proposals to expand chemical the use of chemical suppressants alongside psychological interventions for sex offenders.

“What I've inherited is actually a very, very small pilot and I want to go national. We'll start with an expansion into two new regions and as I say, at the moment it starts off voluntary and we will keep that up to begin with.

“I will test the evidence. But do I morally object to the idea? No, I do not".

Ms Mahmood told the Commons on Thursday: “The review has recommended we continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal.

“I will go further with a national rollout, beginning in two regions covering 20 prisons. And I am exploring whether mandating the approach is possible.

"Of course, it is vital that this approach is taken alongside psychological interventions that target other causes of offending, like asserting power and control."

Watch Again: Shelagh Fogarty is joined by Minister for Victims and VAWG, Alex Davies-Jones

Former justice secretary David Gauke told LBC that chemical castration "could play a role" in reducing the risks posed by sex offenders.

His independent review of sentencing in England and Wales says a pilot scheme should be expanded.

Mr Gauke said it would be "voluntary" - and isn't being touted as a "solution" - but that some offenders are "very keen" to have injections to help curb their offending.

Mr Gauke told LBC that some offenders would be ‘very keen’ to undergo the procedure.

He said some sex offenders were "desperate to rid themselves of these desires".

He also said that there was a trial system already in place in the south west of England for the chemical suppressants to be given out to offenders.

“What we are recommending is a voluntary arrangement. All we are saying is we should look at it," Mr Gauke said.

"This is not a solution to most sex offenders but it could play a role in reducing risk and allowing some offenders to move on.

"It is a voluntary arrangement, it is focused on some sexual offenders. For some, who have sexual desires that they actively want to suppress [paedophiles] for example."

Mr Gauke suggests a trial to give some paedophiles medication to suppress their libido - chemical castration - should be continued and explored further.