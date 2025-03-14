Cheryl Tweedy's stalker 'terrified son by coming to their home after dad Liam Payne's funeral', as convicted killer jailed

14 March 2025, 12:22

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker Daniel Bannister
Cheryl Tweedy's stalker Daniel Bannister has been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker, a convicted killer who terrified the Girls Aloud singe by repeatedly turning up at their home, has been jailed.

A convicted killer who "terrified" Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Tweedy by repeatedly turning up to her home has been jailed.

Daniel Bannister, 50, admitted turning up at the 41-year-old's Buckinghamshire home and ringing the bell at the gate on December 10 last year, while banned from doing so by a restraining order.

Bannister had twice turned up at her home last year before being slapped with an order, the court heard.

Having turned up at the property and used the intercom in January 2024, he claimed he had "come to get Cheryl", the court was told.

In July of the same year he again called at the house and said "I'm really thirsty, I just want a glass of wine please". Jailing him for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Friday, District Judge Arvind Sharma said Bannister knew the singer was "very distressed and upset" by what he was doing.

Cheryl Tweedy leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne
Cheryl Tweedy leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Tweedy told police she "immediately panicked" when she spotted Bannister outside her home again last year.

"I knew this was Daniel because I have had previous incidents where Daniel has come to my property," she told police at the time.

"I was concerned he was looking for a way into the property."

The singer told officers her son was due back from the cinema, and did not want him to see the stalker, the court heard.

"I want to protect my child from any harm."

Cheryl Tweedy
Cheryl Tweedy. Picture: Alamy

Bannister killed 48-year-old Rajendra Patel in an attack at a south London YMCA shelter in 2012 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the Sun reported.

On Monday, he was sentenced for two counts of harassment relating to the breach of a restraining order, and one count of attempting to breach a restraining order.

The singer's former partner Liam Payne died last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony.

She described the death of the former One Direction star as "indescribably painful", as she voiced fears over protecting their son.

Liam Payne
Liam Payne. Picture: Alamy

Kathleen O'Callaghan of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "The unwanted attention of offenders like Daniel Bannister can leave victims feeling alarmed and fearful.

"Bannister plainly disregarded a previous restraining order, and the Crown Prosecution Service argued these deliberate breaches were made more serious by the fact that they were committed so shortly after the order was made.

"As a result, Bannister now faces a longer prison term with an indefinite restraining order placed on him."

