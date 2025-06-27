Cheryl Tweedy's stalker who terrorised star back in court after breaching restraining order

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker Daniel Bannister has been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Danielle de Wolfe

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker, who terrified the Girls Aloud singer by repeatedly turning up at her home, has returned to court - just months after being jailed.

Convicted killer Daniel Bannister, 50, was previously jailed after he admitted to turning up at the 41-year-old's Buckinghamshire home and ringing the bell at the gate on December 10 last year.

He was under a restraining order at the time, which banned him from the residential address.

Now, Bannister returned to court after he is said to have visited the Buckinghamshire home believing the pop star was at the address last week.

It's believed he was arrested in a raid on his bail hostel, located in Brixton, south London, earlier this week, according to The Sun.

Appearing at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Bannister plead guilty to one count of breaching his restraining order.

Cheryl Tweedy's stalker who terrorised star back in court after breaching restraining order following jail release. Picture: Social Media

District judge Davinder Sandhu remanded Bannister in custody.

He sent the case to the town's crown court for sentencing on September 23.

It comes after Bannister was sentenced to just 16 weeks in jail in March for showing up at Cheryl's property.

He had twice turned up at Cheryl's home last year before being slapped with the order, the court heard.

Having turned up at the property and used the intercom in January 2024, he claimed he had "come to get Cheryl", the court was told. In July of the same year he again called at the house and said "I'm really thirsty, I just want a glass of wine please".

Jailing him for 16 weeks at Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Friday, District Judge Arvind Sharma said Bannister knew the singer was "very distressed and upset" by what he was doing.

Cheryl Tweedy leaves after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Tweedy told police she "immediately panicked" when she spotted Bannister outside her home again last year.

"I knew this was Daniel because I have had previous incidents where Daniel has come to my property," she told police at the time.

"I was concerned he was looking for a way into the property."

The singer told officers her son was due back from the cinema, and did not want him to see the stalker, the court heard.

"I want to protect my child from any harm."

Bannister killed 48-year-old Rajendra Patel in an attack at a south London YMCA shelter in 2012 and pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the Sun reported.

On Monday, he was sentenced for two counts of harassment relating to the breach of a restraining order, and one count of attempting to breach a restraining order.

The singer's former partner Liam Payne died last year in Buenos Aires, Argentina after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony.

She described the death of the former One Direction star as "indescribably painful", as she voiced fears over protecting their son.

Kathleen O'Callaghan of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "The unwanted attention of offenders like Daniel Bannister can leave victims feeling alarmed and fearful.

"Bannister plainly disregarded a previous restraining order, and the Crown Prosecution Service argued these deliberate breaches were made more serious by the fact that they were committed so shortly after the order was made.

"As a result, Bannister now faces a longer prison term with an indefinite restraining order placed on him."