Exclusive

Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show

17 December 2021, 08:26 | Updated: 17 December 2021, 08:33

Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents.
Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents. Picture: Alamy
Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

Three children are killed by abusive families every month in England, horrific new figures have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Data from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) found 36 children were killed in 2020 by mistreatment or neglect.

The figures were collated from the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel which investigates deaths of at-risk children.

It shines yet another spotlight on the crisis facing Britain’s children, and child support services, after the recent convictions for the murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

Read more: Star, 1, murdered by mum's partner after 'shambolic' social services response

Read more: 'Poisoned' boy, 6, cries 'no one loves me' in harrowing clip as father accused of murder

The NSPCC research also found babies under the age of one are more likely to be killed than young people aged 16 and 24.

Jim Gamble, who is CEO of INEKE Safeguarding Group and the independent child safeguarding Commissioner for the City of London and Hackney, said that tallies with what they see.

"Over the pandemic we've seen a trend in head injuries for non-mobile infants, children under one," he said.

"These are the children who really need to be nurtured.

"If you have inadequate parents, if you have malevolent or controlling influences within a house, they're the easy target.

"And ultimately that's why they will always be the most vulnerable, because here's another thing they can't do - they can't speak up or speak out."

Read more: Attorney General to review 'lenient' sentences of 'monsters' who killed Arthur, 6

Read more: Star Hobson: The five warning signs social services had to protect tragic one-year-old

Dr Bernard Gallagher, an independent researcher into child protection and social work, says while practise in social work needs to be improved, the system is creaking after years of cuts.

"Since 2010 when the Tory Government enacted austerity measures there has been a 30% reduction in school nurses," he told LBC.

"School nurses occupy a pivotal position in detecting and helping to respond to child abuse.

"Sure start children centres have been closed, police numbers have been reduced. And it's becoming more and more difficult to protect children."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

13 allegations have been made to police involving Kingfisher Court in Radlett (file image)

Police probe multiple rape and sexual abuse allegations at NHS mental health unit
Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder, which he denies

Sabina Nessa: Garage worker admits killing primary teacher but denies murder
Tragic Star Hobson's babysitter spoke to LBC this morning revealing she will be 'scarred for life'

'Scarred for life' by abuse of Star Hobson, says babysitter of tragic murdered toddler
Tragic Star was killed by Savannah Brockhill, who has been jailed for life

Woman laughs before being jailed for life over 'cruel' murder of one-year-old Star Hobson
David Fuller has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

'Morgue monster' double killer who sexually assaulted corpses to die behind bars
Katie Price was given a 16-week suspended sentence

Katie Price avoids jail after flipping car in drink-drive crash

More UK News

See more More UK News

Dozens are feared dead after a fire broke out in Osaka, Japan.

Japan: 27 feared dead after building fire breaks out in Osaka
Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan won the North Shropshire by-election.

'Boris, the party is over': Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win piles pressure on PM
The Omicron variant will not deter motorists from travelling this Christmas, research has suggested.

Christmas getaway set to be busiest in five years – despite Omicron
The scene of the tragic house fire in Sutton, south London.

Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect after four boys die in London house fire
Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'.

Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

The Trace Gas Orbiter has detected huge amounts of water on Mars.

'Significant amounts' of water detected below Mars' surface in 'amazing first step'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police