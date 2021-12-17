Exclusive

Three children killed by abusive families every month in England, shocking figures show

Star Hobson and Arthur Labinjo-Hughes were killed by their parents. Picture: Alamy

By Rachael Venables

Three children are killed by abusive families every month in England, horrific new figures have revealed.

Data from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) found 36 children were killed in 2020 by mistreatment or neglect.

The figures were collated from the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel which investigates deaths of at-risk children.

It shines yet another spotlight on the crisis facing Britain’s children, and child support services, after the recent convictions for the murders of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson.

The NSPCC research also found babies under the age of one are more likely to be killed than young people aged 16 and 24.

Jim Gamble, who is CEO of INEKE Safeguarding Group and the independent child safeguarding Commissioner for the City of London and Hackney, said that tallies with what they see.

"Over the pandemic we've seen a trend in head injuries for non-mobile infants, children under one," he said.

"These are the children who really need to be nurtured.

"If you have inadequate parents, if you have malevolent or controlling influences within a house, they're the easy target.

"And ultimately that's why they will always be the most vulnerable, because here's another thing they can't do - they can't speak up or speak out."

Dr Bernard Gallagher, an independent researcher into child protection and social work, says while practise in social work needs to be improved, the system is creaking after years of cuts.

"Since 2010 when the Tory Government enacted austerity measures there has been a 30% reduction in school nurses," he told LBC.

"School nurses occupy a pivotal position in detecting and helping to respond to child abuse.

"Sure start children centres have been closed, police numbers have been reduced. And it's becoming more and more difficult to protect children."