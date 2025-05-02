Inside 'house of horrors' where parents kept children in self-imposed 'Covid lockdown' since 2021

2 May 2025, 11:05 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 12:03

The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors"
The three children were rescued from the "house of horrors". Picture: Spanish police

By Henry Moore

Three children held captive in a “house of horrors” since the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescued by police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A German couple have been arrested over alleged child abuse after Spanish police found the three children trapped inside a home having apparently been kept in there since 2021.

Three boys were recovered during the raid on the Oviedo home, which police described as a “house of horrors.”

The three children, two eight-year-olds and a ten-year-old, were found in horrific conditions, wearing masks, nappies and allegedly forced to sleep in cages.

Read more: Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time

This picture shows the house where a couple held their children captive for more than three years in Fitora-Toleo, a parish of the northern Spanish town of Oviedo, on April 30, 2025.
This picture shows the house where a couple held their children captive for more than three years in Fitora-Toleo, a parish of the northern Spanish town of Oviedo, on April 30, 2025. Picture: Getty

The house reportedly was filled with rubbish, animal faeces, and old medicines.

All the doors and windows on the house and been locked tight, with the children so well hidden that neighbours didn’t even know they existed.

This was until one local heard voices that sounded like children coming from the home, despite never seeing any go to school or leave the building.

Married Couple Who Had Their Children Locked Up In Excrement In Oviedo Since 2021 Brought Before The Courts
Married Couple Who Had Their Children Locked Up In Excrement In Oviedo Since 2021 Brought Before The Courts. Picture: Getty

Upon entering the home, police found the children barefoot, sleeping in caged cribs.

When leaving the house, one of the children fell to the ground and touched the grass “in amazement”, one officer said.

Speaking in a press conference following the parents’ arrest, the chief commissioner of the Local Police of Oviedo, Francisco Javier, said: "We have dismantled the house of horrors".

This picture shows the house where a couple held their children captive for more than three years
This picture shows the house where a couple held their children captive for more than three years. Picture: Getty

One police officer told the Spanish media: "They were very scared and around the mother, who told us all the time that the little ones had serious pathologies and that we should not approach them.

"They had three masks each on top of each other. They were oblivious to any contact with reality."

Both parents, a German male and an American female, remain in custody.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Court artist sketch b of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Man accused of killing boy, 14, and injuring four in 'rampage with Japanese swords' denies murder
Russell Brand arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is charged with with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Russell Brand accused of raping woman at Labour Party conference as he appears in court for first time
Sketch of Erin Patterson at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria, Tuesday,

Details of alleged Beef Wellington killer's 'mental illness' emerge - as court shown texts from row with ex
The mother-of-four, who was the owner and manager of two guest houses in the small rural commune, was found by a friend lying near her vehicle with five stab wounds

Woman, 69, arrested over murder of British mum-of-four found dead outside French home ‘covered in stab wounds’
Yostin Andres Mosquera

Moment adult film star 'caught on CCTV attempting to hurl suitcase containing body parts off bridge'
Nerys Lloyd, 39, has been jailed for 10 years

Killer paddleboarding guide who led four people to their deaths was sacked from police over insurance fraud

More UK News

See more More UK News

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Trafalgar Square, London, England, UK

VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

Gary MacDonald celebrating his £5.2 million Lotto Jackpot win.

Lorry driver who won £5.2 million Lotto jackpot quits job - and buys vacuum cleaner

Kaliyah Coa had been playing near Barge House Causeway when she was swept away.

Girl, 11, pulled from River Thames ‘likely to have died from effect of cold water’, inquest hears
Marks & Spencer's boss has apologised after a cyber attack.

Marks & Spencer boss 'really sorry' for 'letting down customers' after major cyber attack

The cyclist, who appears to be a woman, was racing south down Shoreditch High Street at 7.45pm on Tuesday when she clipped the side of a route 47 bus

Moment Lime bike rider miraculously avoids serious injury after clipping bus and 'face planting' on road
Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

Veteran skydiver who died during jump 'wrote suicide note' and 'left home to live in digs at skydiving club'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News