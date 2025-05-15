Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over 'bottle attack' on music producer at London nightclub

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested at a five-star hotel in Manchester over an alleged bottle attack in London two years ago.

The Metropolitan Police reportedly arrested the 36-year-old after 2am at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in the capital in 2023 and was arrested after flying into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met told The Sun: ‘’A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00 hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

‘’He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’

Brown on stage during the Wireless Festival in London in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Diaw filed a lawsuit in October 2023, alleging Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” after “beating [Diaw] over the head”.

He reportedly launched a civil claim against the singer for $16 million(£12 million) in damages for the injuries and losses suffered.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in February of the same year, with Brown allegedly smashing Diaw over the head with a bottle.

Brown then allegedly “ruthlessly stomped on” and kicked Diaw in the neck, with the producer being rendered unconscious before being taken to hospital.

Diaw also alleged he had “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg” and that he had “suffered serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma.”

The alleged attack occurred while Brown was on a worldwide tour and playing in the UK.

The singer is due to perform in Europe next month, with dates in Manchester, Cardiff, London, and Birmingham in June.