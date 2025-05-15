Chris Brown arrested in Manchester over 'bottle attack' on music producer at London nightclub

15 May 2025, 13:21 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 13:50

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester
Singer Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Singer Chris Brown has been arrested at a five-star hotel in Manchester over an alleged bottle attack in London two years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police reportedly arrested the 36-year-old after 2am at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in the capital in 2023 and was arrested after flying into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

The Met told The Sun: ‘’A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00 hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

‘’He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’

Read more: Police used 'reasonable' force in the arrest of Sex Education star, watchdog finds

Read more: Suitcase remains trial collapses as jury in murder case discharged

Brown on stage during the Wireless Festival in London in 2022.
Brown on stage during the Wireless Festival in London in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Diaw filed a lawsuit in October 2023, alleging Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” after “beating [Diaw] over the head”.

He reportedly launched a civil claim against the singer for $16 million(£12 million) in damages for the injuries and losses suffered.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in February of the same year, with Brown allegedly smashing Diaw over the head with a bottle.

Brown then allegedly “ruthlessly stomped on” and kicked Diaw in the neck, with the producer being rendered unconscious before being taken to hospital.

Diaw also alleged he had “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg” and that he had “suffered serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma.”

The alleged attack occurred while Brown was on a worldwide tour and playing in the UK.

The singer is due to perform in Europe next month, with dates in Manchester, Cardiff, London, and Birmingham in June.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

The Met police have issued CCTV footage of two teenagers they want to speak to after two kittens were ‘tortured and killed’ in Ruislip.

CCTV footage of teenagers released as police appeal for information after two kittens ‘tortured and killed’
Popular 23-year-old Mexican TikTok influencer Valeria Marquez was fatally shot while livestreaming

Beauty influencer shot dead during TikTok livestream at salon in Mexico

Lucy Connolly

Ex-Tory councillor's wife jailed for inciting racial hatred in social media post appeals for reduced sentence
Police used 'reasonable' force in the arrest of Sex Education star, watchdog finds

Police used 'reasonable' force in the arrest of Sex Education star, watchdog finds

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Suitcase remains trial collapses as jury in murder case discharged

At around 4.25pm armed police were called to the Tobruk Road area in Huyton.

Man shot by armed police after two stabbed in Huyton

More UK News

See more More UK News

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Attends Help Cut Children Free From Sexual Exploitation

Starmer pays tribute to Andrew Norfolk, who exposed Rotherham grooming gang scandal, following death aged 60
A black security manager who was called a "slave" by a white colleague and later left after raising race complaints has won £361,000, an employment tribunal heard.

Black security manager called ‘slave’ by white colleague wins over £360,000 after racism complaints
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to members of the media at the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, central England on May 15, 2025.

Reeves says growth increase ‘really welcome’ as UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025
Kim Leadbeater

Assisted dying bill ‘stronger’ after MPs scrap High Court judge sign-off, claims Kim Leadbeater
File handout photo supplied by the Metropolitan Police showing a baby boy, known as Baby Harry, who was found abandoned in a park area near Balaam Street in Plaistow, east London, on September 17, 2017.

Hunt to find mother of three children abandoned in London across eight years narrowed down to just 400 homes
Bank Of England In The City Of London

UK economy grew more than expected in first three months of 2025, official figures show

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News