Chris Brown denies further ‘bottle attack’ charges

11 July 2025, 11:12 | Updated: 11 July 2025, 11:19

Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court
Chris Brown denies further ‘bottle attack’ charges. Picture: Alamy
Fraser Knight

By Fraser Knight

Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to two further charges related to an alleged bottle attack at a nightclub in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 36-year-old previously denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm by targeting Abraham Diaw at the Tape private members club in Mayfair in February 2023.

At Southwark Crown Court, he further denied the lesser charge of assault, causing actual bodily harm and a charge of possessing an offensive weapon - the bottle.

Around 20 fans sat in the public gallery behind the dock, with several gasping as the singer walked into court.

Security guards operated a one in, one out policy, as around five people left following the not guilty pleas, and five others were allowed to come in while legal arguments were heard.

As he left after the hearing, fans stood and said 'hi', waving at him. He smiled and waved back.

Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court
Chris Brown makes his way into Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

In a brown suit and brown-tinted glasses, Brown said ‘Yes ma’am’, as the court clerk asked him to confirm his identity.

Music producer Omolulu Akinlolu - also known as HoodyBaby - said the same to confirm his name.

Outside the court building, a crowd of cameras gathered to film their arrival, where Brown showed little expression, other than to hold up a hand as he walked past.

The star has pressed ahead with his international tour despite the court hearings, having paid a £5 million security fee to secure conditional bail.

It acts as a financial guarantee that he will return to court and may be forfeited if bail conditions are breached.

Omololu Akinlolu arriving at Southwark Crown Court
Omololu Akinlolu arriving at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard previously that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on May 15 by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet in preparation for the UK tour dates.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

It said: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”

A date for a trial lasting five to seven days has been set for October 26, 2026.

