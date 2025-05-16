Chris Brown remanded in custody following arrest for grievous bodily harm over alleged London ‘bottle attack’

16 May 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 13:26

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.
Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

R&B singer Chris Brown has been remanded in custody after being charged with grievous bodily harm with intent over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Brown has been remanded in custody after appearing in court today, with his next hearing set for June 13 - two days before his UK tour begins.

The American musician was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent on Thursday evening and remains in police custody.

Brown spoke in the dock to confirm his full name and date of birth, as well as his address, which he said was "The Lowry Hotel".

The judge has now confirmed that his case will move to Southwark Crown Court in London, as the offence was 'too serious' to be dealt with in a Magistrates Court.

Brown is seen outside Amiri during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France.
Brown is seen outside Amiri during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2024 in Paris, France. Picture: Getty

The incident is alleged to have happened at a nightclub in Mayfair, central London, in February 2023.

The Sun said the 36-year-old flew into Manchester Airport on a private jet on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-time Grammy winner is set to kick off his 20-year anniversary tour in Manchester on June 15 and 16, which has now been thrown into doubt as his hearing is only days before.

Brown was arrested in The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England
Brown was arrested in The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England. Picture: Alamy
A general view of Manchester Magistrate's Court ahead of an appearance by US singer Chris Brown
A general view of Manchester Magistrate's Court ahead of an appearance by US singer Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: "We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

"The alleged incident occurred in London on 19 February 2023.

"He will have his first court appearance on Friday 16 May at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The Go Crazy singer is set to tour the UK in June and July, with dates at Co-Op Live in Manchester and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

