Chris Brown to play world tour on £5m bail after Mayfair club bottle attack charge

Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

American singer Chris Brown will be allowed to go on his world tour despite facing trial for an alleged Mayfair bottle attack following a £5million security bail agreement/

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The R&B superstar's passport will be kept by lawyers and police until he requires in a special arrangement that will allow him to play shows across Europe, the US and Canada, a court heard.

He was arrested last Thursday after flying into Manchester Airport for his Breezy Bowl XX world tour and was charged over an alleged bottle attack at a nightclub in 2023.

Judges denied his bail during a hearing atManchester magistrates court on Friday. He was remanded in custody while facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

But on Wednesday, it was agreed that the US artist could be bailed under a series of particular conditions.

Read more: US rapper 'HoodyBaby' charged alongside Chris Brown over London nightclub 'assault'

Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'threatened to release two sex tapes' of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, trial hears

Police officers and security at the rear entrance of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody. Picture: Alamy

They involve a £5million security, which has been put up as part of the bail package. Brown must lodge a £4million security for his prison release today, and front a further £1million security within the next week.

He is also required to live at an address in the UK while awaiting trial, and is only allowed his passport.

This has been given to police, who will hand it to his solicitors when he is travelling for gigs.

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 19. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Multiple shows on his Breezy Bowl XX world tour will also be played in the UK.

Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19, 2023.

The singer is accused of hitting the producer multiple times with a bottle as members of his entourage pursued hIM across the club, punching and kicking him several times.

Omolulu Akinlolu, 38, an American citizen, has also been charged alongside Brown with grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody.

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”