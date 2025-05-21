Chris Brown to play world tour on £5m bail after Mayfair club bottle attack charge

21 May 2025, 13:34 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 13:53

Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour.
Singer Chris Brown has been granted bail to play on his world tour. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

American singer Chris Brown will be allowed to go on his world tour despite facing trial for an alleged Mayfair bottle attack following a £5million security bail agreement/

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The R&B superstar's passport will be kept by lawyers and police until he requires in a special arrangement that will allow him to play shows across Europe, the US and Canada, a court heard.

He was arrested last Thursday after flying into Manchester Airport for his Breezy Bowl XX world tour and was charged over an alleged bottle attack at a nightclub in 2023.

Judges denied his bail during a hearing atManchester magistrates court on Friday. He was remanded in custody while facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

But on Wednesday, it was agreed that the US artist could be bailed under a series of particular conditions.

Read more: US rapper 'HoodyBaby' charged alongside Chris Brown over London nightclub 'assault'

Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'threatened to release two sex tapes' of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, trial hears

Police officers and security at the rear entrance of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody.
Police officers and security at the rear entrance of Manchester Magistrates' Court where R&B singer Chris Brown, 36, was remanded in custody. Picture: Alamy

They involve a £5million security, which has been put up as part of the bail package. Brown must lodge a £4million security for his prison release today, and front a further £1million security within the next week.

He is also required to live at an address in the UK while awaiting trial, and is only allowed his passport.

This has been given to police, who will hand it to his solicitors when he is travelling for gigs.

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 19
Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 19. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Multiple shows on his Breezy Bowl XX world tour will also be played in the UK.

Brown allegedly attacked music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19, 2023.

The singer is accused of hitting the producer multiple times with a bottle as members of his entourage pursued hIM across the club, punching and kicking him several times.

Omolulu Akinlolu, 38, an American citizen, has also been charged alongside Brown with grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded in custody.

Adele Kelly, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North, said: “We have authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Chris Brown with one count of grievous bodily harm, contrary to section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Westfield Shopping Centre - Stratford.

Two teenage boys deny 'launching chair 50ft off the top floor of Westfield shopping centre' in internet prank
Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed

Mother-of-four who smuggled dozens of MDMA pills into a festival inside Kinder eggs is jailed
Patrick Verry, 33, of no fixed address, was caught in the act by officers at the store in Wood Green High

Watch shocking moment brazen Greggs thief fills bag with drinks before being tackled by undercover officer
A third person has been charged in connection with the string of arson attacks linked to Sir Keir Starmer's properties, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Third person charged over arson attacks at properties linked to Keir Starmer

Leanne Lucas fought off Southport killer Axel Rudakubana and sustained five stab wounds to her spine, head, ribs, lung and shoulder blade.

Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

Dame Vera Baird

Women who commit 'minor crimes' should have criminal records wiped, former victims' commissioner tells LBC

More UK News

See more More UK News

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Person using HMRC mobile app to view Self Assessment, Tax Credits and Child Benefit services, with UK government envelope and coins in background, Sta

Millions to receive early benefit from HMRC on Friday

Damages awarded after school's balls land in couple's garden

Couple win £1,000 payout after claiming footballs kicked into garden of £2m country home caused 'distress'
Firefighter Martyn Sadler died at a blaze in Bicester

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'hero' firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

Jay with friend Lucy Law (L) who could not be traced. (R) with his mum Debbie

Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died
Fragments of potentially 'deadly' West Nile virus detected in UK mosquitoes for the first time

Deadly West Nile virus 'spread by mosquitoes' in UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News